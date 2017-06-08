On the next possession, Irving brought the ball up and demanded a clear-out, isolating his defender on the right wing. Indeed, as J.R. Smith came over to set an unwanted screen, bringing two extra defenders with him, Irving sent him away again and reset. He knew what he wanted. But all of this set-up play took time. So did Irving’s subsequent scoring attempt, which saw him throw a lot of moves to little effect, never creating enough separation to get even a half-decent look at the rim (most of his shot attempts earlier in the game had been at least that), and ended up missing a step-back three-pointer badly. Once again, Klay Thompson would not be beat.

What could therefore have been a much needed two-for- one situation had Irving attacked early ended up being a Warriors defensive rebound with 26 seconds left, not enough time for Cleveland to play straight-up defence and necessitating a foul being committed to stop the clock. The need to foul meant the need to foul someone other than third-greatest- foul-shooter- of-all- time Steph Curry or fourteenth-greatest- foul-shooter- of-all- time Kevin Durant. The Cavaliers spent 13 seconds trying not to have to do that, 13 seconds they did not have. In the end, they had to foul Durant, turned it over on their only remaining chance of tying it back up, and Durant and Curry made all four of their foul shots to close out the 118-113 victory.

Irving and James both deny they were tired, despite both of them (as well as a visibly exhausted Kevin Love) clearly looking like it towards the end of the game. Both played almost every minute, yet playing almost every minute of a game against the Warriors is different to play every other game, due to both the pace they play at and the relentless barrage of talent they bring. Many of those minutes for Kyrie and LeBron were spent playing in a heavily one-on- one style that has become the most effective way Cleveland has found to counter a stifling Warriors defence. That is not an energy efficient strategy.

While James and Irving shot a combined 0-3 in the final five minutes, Durant scored 14 fourth quarter points, and looked remarkably fresh despite his not inconsiderable load on both ends of the floor. The Warriors’ depth allows better rests for their star players without the team completely falling apart as a unit – as evidence of how badly this happens to Cleveland, LeBron James’s +7 plus/minutes rating in 45 minutes and 37 seconds of action in a game they lost by five points means the team somehow went -12 in the 143 seconds he did not play – yet Durant still played 41 minutes himself. In having weapons around him, however, Durant was allowed to be fresher.