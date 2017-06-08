GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

A potential rematch could be around the corner..

Wladimir Klitschko/Anthony Joshua isn't nailed on after all

Wladimir Klitschko has revealed that his decision on whether to have a rematch with Anthony Joshua will be made "within the next two weeks".

The former heavyweight champion was reported as saying: “My life isn’t only sport and boxing. I’m planning the career after the career,” before suggesting he would make his mind up “within two weeks.”

With the Ukrainian now 41, his career will surely soon come to a close, meaning Joshua is forced to wait a little bit longer to discover if he has a rematch with the man he defeated in April.

After winning Olympic Gold in Atlanta in 1996, Klitschko proceeded to dominate the heavyweight division along with his brother Vitali.

He achieved a record of 65-3, being a champion for a decade, until losses to both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in his last two fights - defeats that may call the curtain on his career.

Klitschko's decision comes in the wake of the IBF green-lighting a rematch of the April 29 thriller between Klitschko and Joshua, allowing the new champion an exemption in order to make it happen.

Joshua had been set to face mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in his next fight, but, providing the fight is done by December 2, Joshua v Klitschko II can happen first.

What this would mean should Klitschko regain his title is unclear, perhaps paving the way for a trilogy should he decide against the Pulev fight, but as it is, the potential for the rematch that's so readily anticipated is there.

Within the next two weeks, Wladimir Klitschko will decide whether the fight happens, but promoter Eddie Hearn claims to already have offers for its staging, with Cardiff's Principality Stadium a possibility.

“We’ve had so many offers – Nigeria, Dubai, America, and also we have the opportunity of Cardiff here in the UK,” said Hearn to skysports.com.

“Financially, Cardiff’s not the best choice, but also at the same time, if it’s not broke don’t fix it, and we have that mentality with ‘AJ’ moving forward.”

