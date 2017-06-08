WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

The WWE continues to build up a roster of young talent from around the world.

Currently, the WWE's developmental program is based in NXT where talents learn the ins and outs of working a WWE program, in addition to wrestling the 'WWE style.' The program has gone on to produce some of the biggest Superstars on the WWE's main roster today, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and so much more.

The WWE has continued to go out and sign some of the biggest names in indie wrestling, bring them over to NXT, and create the stars of tomorrow once they're ready to move up to the main roster.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the WWE has signed ex-Impact Wrestling star Thea Trinidad, better known as Rosita, to a WWE deal and she will be reporting to the Performance Center to begin her training. Trinidad is currently in a relationship with WWE 205 Live star Austin Aries, and was recently ringside at NXT for an Andrade 'Cien' Almast match during a taping.

Trinidad was there but was not shown on camera and it's unclear if they plan on pairing the two once she makes her way to NXT TV. It should also be noted that Trinidad is portraying the role of former WWE Superstar AJ Lee in the biopic of WWE Superstar Paige's family, Fighting With My Family.

WWE fans got their first taste of Trinidad after an episode of Monday Night RAW wrapped up in Los Angeles back in February, where a portion of the film was taped inside the ring. The portion of the film being taped was where Paige defeated AJ Lee for the Divas Championship.

The film is being produced by former WWE Superstar The Rock's "Seven Bucks Studios." Rock actually was in attendance for the segment's filming and made a brief appearance in which he called former WWE Champ CM Punk on the phone, however, Punk didn't answer and the call went to voicemail.

The WWE also signed former Impact Wrestling star Gunnar, female indie wrestlers Evie and Nixon Newell, Cruiserweight Classic Tournament participant Fabian Aichner and German wrestling star Axel Dieter Jr.

