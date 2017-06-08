GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Manchester United issue Real Madrid with ultimatum on Alvaro Morata

Manchester United no longer seem to make any attempt to keep their transfer business secret.

Last summer, it was the protracted moves of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

This time around, it was supposed to be Antoine Griezmann, but that hasn't even materialised after the Frenchman agreed to stay with Atletico Madrid.

Jose Mourinho must be disappointed not to have landed his number one target, but it hasn't taken long for him to bump another name to the top of his wishlist.

Inevitably, United are looking at strikers now that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to depart.

On his day, Marcus Rashford looks like the solution to United's conundrum, but Mourinho may be reluctant to elevate the 19-year-old to the position of the Red Devils' main option up front.

The Mirror report that Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata is the man they are hoping to bring in, especially as Romelu Lukaku looks set to turn down a switch to Old Trafford and move back to Chelsea.

There's still no agreement 

Morata to United makes sense. The Spain international has only started 14 games in La Liga this season, though he's still scored 20 goals in all competitions.

Zinedine Zidane has struggled to accommodate him, but at the same time, Madrid must recognise his talent.

This is precisely what has left the two clubs at a crossroads.

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

According to the same source, United are becoming increasingly frustrated with Los Blancos' demands and are now set to give them an ultimatum: £60million, all or nothing.

Real rejected their offer of £52million and are holding out for something more in the region of £78million.

It was initially thought that the sale of David de Gea could bring the fee down, but that no longer looks like it's going to happen.

If the European champions spare a thought for the player himself, they may be forced to give into United's final bid so he can move on.

United, meanwhile, are encountering a similar problem with Andrea Belotti, for whom Torino want £70million.

Would Alvaro Morata be a success at United? Have your say in the comments. 

