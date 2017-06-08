Will Arsenal be able to hold onto Hector Bellerin this summer?

The Gunners are in a very strong position considering the Spanish right-back signed a six-and-a-half-year contract in November. There’s no pressure on the Premier League club to sell.

However, if Bellerin has decided he now wants to join Barcelona, the club he grew up at before moving to north London in 2011, then it might be in Arsenal’s best interests to cash in. After all, there are few things more useless than a player who doesn’t want to be at your club.

Speculation over a potential Barça move for Bellerin has intensified over recent days, with reports even claiming the 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Catalan giants.

The Sun reported that Bellerin had agreed terms over a switch to the Camp Nou - that information reportedly came via the Spanish press - while the Daily Mail reported today that Barça were set to make their first former offer for the full-back.

Certainly, it would take a huge offer to tempt Arsenal to sell Bellerin, who is widely regarded as one of the best young right-backs in Europe.

Barça are still yet to replace Dani Alves, who was allowed to leave the Camp Nou for Juventus last summer, and Bellerin is top of Ernesto Valverde’s summer wish-list.

Surely Bellerin must be tempted by Barcelona return?

Bellerin could be forgiven if he was tempted by the idea of returning to Barcelona.

He was born and raised in the city, spent eight years at the club, and now has the opportunity to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique, competing for the world’s most prestigious trophies in the process.

However, Bellerin appears to genuinely love London and, more importantly, Arsenal Football Club.

Bellerin tweets amid Barcelona reports

And the Gunners’ faithful will be very encouraged by the tweet he just posted, amid the reports linking him with a return to the Camp Nou.

“Don’t believe everything you read…” he tweeted.

Within 20 minutes, the tweet had already been retweeted over 4,000 times and ‘liked’ over 6,000 times.

Arsenal fans react to Bellerin's tweet

Clearly, Arsenal fans believe this is Bellerin’s way of telling supporters he’s going nowhere.

Here’s how they have reacted to the tweet…

Bellerin: I signed my contract for a reason

“I signed my contract for a reason,” Bellerin told the Daily Mail last month. “I signed it because I wanted to be here. I wouldn't have done it otherwise.

“Arsenal is the club that gave me the chance to be a professional and since the first time I met with the boss he's always said if I progressed the right way I could be an Arsenal player for a long time.

“I’ve been here nearly six years and I love London. I'm still discovering the city.”

