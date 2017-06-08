GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Gareth Bale finally posts tribute to White Hart Lane

Gareth Bale will forever have a unique relationship with Tottenham fans.

Few resent the Welshman for joining Real Madrid in 2013, even if most of his £85million fee was wasted on players like Vlad Chiriches and Paulinho.

There may be a little bitterness that he wasn't willing to help Spurs push on, but since moving to La Liga, he's won the title once and the Champions League three times.

It's never nice when fan favourites leave, but he's still remembered as one of the finest players to grace north London in the Premier League era, and possibly ever.

The 27-year-old should have fond memories of his time there.

After moving to Spurs from Southampton as a teenage left-back, it was Harry Redknapp who changed his position and transformed him into the world-class talent he is today.

Yet, he sometimes gives the impression he's forgotten all about the team that made him a superstar.

Many supporters were unimpressed that he declined to pay tribute to White Hart Lane after its final game on May 14.

Swathes of former Lilywhites sent out emotional posts on social media paying tribute to the famous old ground, but Bale was conspicuously quiet.

Bale finally tweets 

It has to be said that a lot of footballers don't actually run their own Twitter accounts, so this may not have been entirely his fault.

Perhaps that backlash has finally been brought to his attention, though, as he has now taken a moment to reminisce:

Whether it's that Bale has nothing better to do in the close season, or whether he's just had an epiphany, his late reaction hasn't gone down well:

The last game that he refers to happened almost a month ago.

Tottenham signed off in great fashion by beating Manchester United 2-1 and then hosting a legends parade, featuring some of Bale's old team-mates, Dimitar Berbatov, Robbie, Keane, and Paul Robinson.

It's unsurprising that he wasn't there given his commitments with Madrid, but the least he could have done was to acknowledge Spurs at the time.

