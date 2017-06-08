Last weekend at Extreme Rules, Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal Five-Way, booking his spot in the Universal Championship match at Great Balls of Fire against Brock Lesnar.

Unfortunately, Joe's time in the championship picture is expected to be a one-and-done affair, as he is not expected to beat The Beast for the Universal title next month. Lesnar will then go on to face Braun Strowman at SummerSlam, before facing Reigns at WrestleMania 34 next year.

But between SummerSlam and next year's WrestleMania, there is still at least eight months of booking that needs to happen for the Universal Championship in the mean time, so who will Brock be facing between those dates.

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via Wrestling Inc, Lesnar will face two other superstars after he faces The Monster Among Men at SummerSlam and before he goes against The Big Dog at WrestleMania 34. WWE fans are going to be very pleased with these potential matches as well.

Wrestling Inc has reported: "The Observer notes that Lesnar is then scheduled to face Braun Strowman at SummerSlam in August. WWE officials are still planning on Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 34 but there are plans to do Finn Balor vs. Lesnar and Seth Rollins vs. Lesnar matches between Braun and Reigns."

Balor vs Lesnar and Rollins vs Lesnar will certainly be interesting matches to see, as we have either never seen these superstars go head to head against one another in singles matches before in the WWE, or we haven't seen these feuds in a long time.

In the case of The Beast vs The Demon King, that's a feud we have never seen before, and WWE teased that it could be happening with a segment on RAW before Extreme Rules between Balor and Paul Heyman.

For The Beast vs The Architect, they've only ever had one singles match against one another, which was at Battleground in 2015. That match ended with Lesnar winning via disqualification after The Undertaker interfered and attacked The Beast.

If these feuds do happen and are given the care and attention they deserve, it could be a very exciting time to watch how the Universal Championship picture unfolds between now and WrestleMania 34 next year.

