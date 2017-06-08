GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Brock Lesnar.

Two WWE superstars to challenge Brock Lesnar for Universal title after SummerSlam

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Last weekend at Extreme Rules, Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal Five-Way, booking his spot in the Universal Championship match at Great Balls of Fire against Brock Lesnar.

Unfortunately, Joe's time in the championship picture is expected to be a one-and-done affair, as he is not expected to beat The Beast for the Universal title next month. Lesnar will then go on to face Braun Strowman at SummerSlam, before facing Reigns at WrestleMania 34 next year.

But between SummerSlam and next year's WrestleMania, there is still at least eight months of booking that needs to happen for the Universal Championship in the mean time, so who will Brock be facing between those dates.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via Wrestling Inc, Lesnar will face two other superstars after he faces The Monster Among Men at SummerSlam and before he goes against The Big Dog at WrestleMania 34. WWE fans are going to be very pleased with these potential matches as well.

Wrestling Inc has reported: "The Observer notes that Lesnar is then scheduled to face Braun Strowman at SummerSlam in August. WWE officials are still planning on Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 34 but there are plans to do Finn Balor vs. Lesnar and Seth Rollins vs. Lesnar matches between Braun and Reigns."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

Liverpool fans go crazy as Virgil van Dijk sends first tweet since transfer saga

Liverpool fans go crazy as Virgil van Dijk sends first tweet since transfer saga

Balor vs Lesnar and Rollins vs Lesnar will certainly be interesting matches to see, as we have either never seen these superstars go head to head against one another in singles matches before in the WWE, or we haven't seen these feuds in a long time.

p1bi4b19jo126n10tvl41mk10p3h.jpg

In the case of The Beast vs The Demon King, that's a feud we have never seen before, and WWE teased that it could be happening with a segment on RAW before Extreme Rules between Balor and Paul Heyman.

For The Beast vs The Architect, they've only ever had one singles match against one another, which was at Battleground in 2015. That match ended with Lesnar winning via disqualification after The Undertaker interfered and attacked The Beast.

p1bi4b6308qct84i144619plc73j.jpg

If these feuds do happen and are given the care and attention they deserve, it could be a very exciting time to watch how the Universal Championship picture unfolds between now and WrestleMania 34 next year.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar feud with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

Liverpool fans go crazy as Virgil van Dijk sends first tweet since transfer saga

Liverpool fans go crazy as Virgil van Dijk sends first tweet since transfer saga

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again