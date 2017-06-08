There have been multiple rumors going around that NXT could be losing one of its biggest stars.

Hideo Itami (formerly known as Kenta) arrived at the WWE Performance Center back in January of 2014 to fulfill what was a lifelong dream of his and participate in a WWE tryout. A few months later that June, it was announced that Kenta had signed on with the WWE and later made his WWE TV debut on September 11 at NXT Takeover: Fatal Four Way.

He soon changed his in-ring name from Kenta to Hideo Itami, which means "Hero Of Pain."

Itami's run with the company has not been considered to be a successful one, however, as nearly every major match he has been booked in he has been forced out of due to injury. This has put a major halt to the push of what was supposed to be the future of the NXT brand.

Due to this, rumors began to circulate regarding Itami's contract situation with the WWE, with many believing that he will opt not to re-sign with the company after his contract is up in order to return to work in Japan and remain close to his family.

WWE must've caught wind of these rumors, as they posted a video interview with Itami on some of their social media pages where Itami addresses the rumors. Itami said that he has worked too hard to quit after just one loss and does not plan on leaving WWE anytime soon:

"No, I worked too hard to get here. One loss doesn't mean go back to Japan. I'm not done yet."

You can check that interview out here below:

The loss Itami refers to is his loss to NXT Champion Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: Chicago where he failed to capture the NXT title. Although the pair put on a great match at the event a few weeks ago, Itami wasn't able to get the job done and defeat "The Glorious One."

If Itami does decide to remain with the WWE and he is able to remain healthy, there's still hope he can find a way to resonate with the WWE audience and take his place atop the NXT mountain.

