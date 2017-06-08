GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

NXT.

Hideo Itami shoots down rumors that he's leaving WWE

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There have been multiple rumors going around that NXT could be losing one of its biggest stars.

Hideo Itami (formerly known as Kenta) arrived at the WWE Performance Center back in January of 2014 to fulfill what was a lifelong dream of his and participate in a WWE tryout. A few months later that June, it was announced that Kenta had signed on with the WWE and later made his WWE TV debut on September 11 at NXT Takeover: Fatal Four Way.

He soon changed his in-ring name from Kenta to Hideo Itami, which means "Hero Of Pain."

Article continues below

Itami's run with the company has not been considered to be a successful one, however, as nearly every major match he has been booked in he has been forced out of due to injury. This has put a major halt to the push of what was supposed to be the future of the NXT brand.

Due to this, rumors began to circulate regarding Itami's contract situation with the WWE, with many believing that he will opt not to re-sign with the company after his contract is up in order to return to work in Japan and remain close to his family.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

Liverpool fans go crazy as Virgil van Dijk sends first tweet since transfer saga

Liverpool fans go crazy as Virgil van Dijk sends first tweet since transfer saga

WWE must've caught wind of these rumors, as they posted a video interview with Itami on some of their social media pages where Itami addresses the rumors. Itami said that he has worked too hard to quit after just one loss and does not plan on leaving WWE anytime soon:

"No, I worked too hard to get here. One loss doesn't mean go back to Japan. I'm not done yet."

You can check that interview out here below:

The loss Itami refers to is his loss to NXT Champion Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: Chicago where he failed to capture the NXT title. Although the pair put on a great match at the event a few weeks ago, Itami wasn't able to get the job done and defeat "The Glorious One."

If Itami does decide to remain with the WWE and he is able to remain healthy, there's still hope he can find a way to resonate with the WWE audience and take his place atop the NXT mountain.

What are your thoughts on the rumors going around that Itami could be on his way out of WWE and back to Japan? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

Liverpool fans go crazy as Virgil van Dijk sends first tweet since transfer saga

Liverpool fans go crazy as Virgil van Dijk sends first tweet since transfer saga

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again