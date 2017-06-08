GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Gennady Golovkin.

Gennady Golovkin explains why Mayweather-McGregor match isn't interesting to him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are preparing to give the boxing world the superfight it craves, set to battle under the bright lights of Las Vegas in a few months. 

Rare is the boxing superfight that happens without seemingly months of hype and doubts on whether it will actually happen. Golovkin and Alvarez finalized their fight without much posturing from their camps, getting the deal done for one of the most highly-anticipated fights in years. 

It's been clear a clash between Alvarez and GGG was on the horizon for quite some time, and now fans should get a fight that delivers. Both fighters are powerful, active and incredible in the ring. The bout should be a monumental moment for the sport of boxing. 

Article continues below

All eyes will be on Golovkin and Canelo, two of boxing's biggest, brightest and best stars. There may be one thing, though, that detracts from the fight's buildup. The looming boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor casts a huge shadow on the sport. 

That's one of the reasons Golden Boy Promotions' Oscar De La Hoya has been critical of Mayweather and McGregor's mission to make millions together in a fight that he and many feel is more novelty than prizefight. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

The real reason why Antonio Conte wants Diego Costa to leave Chelsea [Marca]

The real reason why Antonio Conte wants Diego Costa to leave Chelsea [Marca]

Golovkin seems to share a similar stance, recently speaking with TMZ Sports about his fight against Alvarez and much more. GGG was asked why fans should watch his fight against Canelo instead of the latest Mayweather production, and Gennady didn't hold back.

“Because it’s real fight, it’s true fight. You know, it’s not [interesting] for me, Floyd and Conor. You know I think it’s a good fight for Conor because he make a lot of money for his family, you know, for his life. It’s not [interesting] for sport, for me. My focus is on real fight," Golovkin said. 

Those are some jabs fired by the heavy-hitting Golovkin, taking aim at a fight he clearly doesn't feel should be in the conversation with his battle with Alvarez in September. That's a fair stance to have, and one that many within the boxing world seem to share. 

Boxing's popularity has only recently started picking up serious momentum following the retirement of Mayweather. His disappointing fight against Manny Pacquiao, a match that went from dream to nightmare fight in the span of 12 rounds, was a big blow to the sport. 

Stars like GGG and Alvarez have been instrumental in its rising popularity, cleaning up the mess of having the entire sport revolve around Mayweather left behind. It's not surprising they aren't thrilled that Mayweather is once again dancing around the boxing world. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
Saul Alvarez
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

The real reason why Antonio Conte wants Diego Costa to leave Chelsea [Marca]

The real reason why Antonio Conte wants Diego Costa to leave Chelsea [Marca]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again