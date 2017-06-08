Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are preparing to give the boxing world the superfight it craves, set to battle under the bright lights of Las Vegas in a few months.

Rare is the boxing superfight that happens without seemingly months of hype and doubts on whether it will actually happen. Golovkin and Alvarez finalized their fight without much posturing from their camps, getting the deal done for one of the most highly-anticipated fights in years.

It's been clear a clash between Alvarez and GGG was on the horizon for quite some time, and now fans should get a fight that delivers. Both fighters are powerful, active and incredible in the ring. The bout should be a monumental moment for the sport of boxing.

All eyes will be on Golovkin and Canelo, two of boxing's biggest, brightest and best stars. There may be one thing, though, that detracts from the fight's buildup. The looming boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor casts a huge shadow on the sport.

That's one of the reasons Golden Boy Promotions' Oscar De La Hoya has been critical of Mayweather and McGregor's mission to make millions together in a fight that he and many feel is more novelty than prizefight.

Golovkin seems to share a similar stance, recently speaking with TMZ Sports about his fight against Alvarez and much more. GGG was asked why fans should watch his fight against Canelo instead of the latest Mayweather production, and Gennady didn't hold back.

“Because it’s real fight, it’s true fight. You know, it’s not [interesting] for me, Floyd and Conor. You know I think it’s a good fight for Conor because he make a lot of money for his family, you know, for his life. It’s not [interesting] for sport, for me. My focus is on real fight," Golovkin said.

Those are some jabs fired by the heavy-hitting Golovkin, taking aim at a fight he clearly doesn't feel should be in the conversation with his battle with Alvarez in September. That's a fair stance to have, and one that many within the boxing world seem to share.

Boxing's popularity has only recently started picking up serious momentum following the retirement of Mayweather. His disappointing fight against Manny Pacquiao, a match that went from dream to nightmare fight in the span of 12 rounds, was a big blow to the sport.

Stars like GGG and Alvarez have been instrumental in its rising popularity, cleaning up the mess of having the entire sport revolve around Mayweather left behind. It's not surprising they aren't thrilled that Mayweather is once again dancing around the boxing world.

