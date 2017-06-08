Bayern Munich’s desire to make a statement of intent in the summer transfer window could see them blow Manchester City out of the water with a staggering sum being offered to Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

It’s being claimed that the Bundesliga champions and Pep Guardiola’s side are the frontrunners when it comes to signing the Chilean forward, who only has one year remaining on his current contract.

ON THE MOVE?

Following on from a seriously underwhelming season, Arsene Wenger will be desperate to keep his key players in Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, while bringing in key reinforcements to better their disappointing fifth-place finish – so it comes as no surprise that they’re linked with the likes of Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

However, while Wenger focuses on arrivals, his biggest star could be on his way to the Allianz Arena as the Mirror is reporting that the German side is ready to make him their highest-paid player with a weekly wage of £350,000, a figure expected to take the Etihad side out of the picture.

In comparison, Robert Lewandowski is currently on £300,000 and it seems highly unlikely that the Gunners will be able to match that, as it's being claimed that they're reading a £275,000-a-week offer, while he also has the desire to remain in England.

Sanchez, though, has already revealed that his future will be decided by his agent and he, in turn, will obviously look to find the best deal for his client as well as the prospect of winning championships.

HIGHEST-PAID PLAYER

Speaking on international duty, he said: “I’m looking at what my agent is doing.

“For now, I’m focused on the [Confederations] Cup in Russia and trying to do well.

“The truth is that my agent will see to it. He knows and he will sit down with the club to look for the best option for me. I’d like a lot of things, but I’m only thinking about the national team.”

The source is also claiming that Sanchez’s agent, Fernando Felicevich, has already met with Bayern to discuss a potential move, and the side is confident of securing the transfer in a £40 million deal.

With Wenger desperate not to let his star player head to Premier League rival – least of all to Manchester City – he may have to admit defeat in this saga and look to bring in another marquee signing to avoid the fans turning on him even more.

