Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Drew McIntyre has found his way back to the WWE.

McKintyre was released from his contract with the company back in June of 2014 after an unsuccessful run with Three Man Band (3MB). He then embarked on a mission through the indie scene and worked for various promotions such as ICW, Evolve, Impact Wrestling and much more. This past April, it was announced that McIntyre had signed a deal to return to NXT.

The former Scotish champ recently did an interview with Mirror to talk about his return to WWE and discussed how it came about (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"It's been a crazy couple of months. I was basically the busiest independent wrestler in the world, traveling the world back and forth. I was under contract at the time [with IMPACT Wrestling] and I elected not to sign my new contract.

"I had to make the best decision for my future and my family's future. I was very, very lucky after so many people believing in me and working my arse off that I was able to take a pick of where I was going to go.

"But my mind was made up, if I got the opportunity... William Regal is one of my mentors and I had been talking with him the whole time I have been away from WWE. He has been giving me advice, watching my matches, so that's pretty much where it came up.

"I had a good conversation with Triple H on the phone and as I say, my mind was made up where I wanted to go. NXT is the top roster in the world as far as I'm concerned, the work ethic and fans. Once I had that conversation my mind was beyond made up.

"That day when I showed up at the show was one of the wildest days of my life. I had a very busy day! I started at 8am, I had a signing, then a show in the afternoon, then a radio appearance, I had an additional signing, then showed up at the Evolve show at 8pm it started, I was out in the first segment, I believe I left the building at 8.20pm, drove straight to the Amway Center in Orlando, my wife was waiting with a suit at the back door.

"We ran in the back, I put the suit on, this was about 9pm, Orlando traffic so it took a while to get there, and I was sitting in my seat in front of 15,000 fans, and at not one point did I think to myself 'I wonder how they're going to react?' until I sat in that seat, got my head down and thought 'oh my God, I hope they remember me and have been following what I've been doing!'

"When I showed up on camera and I saw and heard that reaction it was one of the best feelings in my life and I knew I had made the right decision."

