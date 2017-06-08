The WWE made a very controversial title match earlier this week.

This past Tuesday on SmackDown Live it was announced by brand commissioner Shane McMahon that SmackDown Live Women's Champion Naomi would be defending her title against "The Ravishing Russian" Lana.

Earlier in the night, Lana had approached McMahon about joining in on the first ever female Money In The Bank (MITB) Ladder Match, but McMahon shot that idea down. Lana then proceeded to challenge Naomi to a match but McMahon ordered her to head back backstage.

Later that night Naomi approached Shane and begged for a match against Lana at the MITB pay-per-view (PPV) and even volunteered to put her title on the line. McMahon then granted the match at Naomi's request.

Many had some harsh criticism for the match-up given that Lana has yet to wrestle a legitimate singles bout on the main roster. WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross took to his JR's BBQ Blog to comment on the match-up, and stated that Lana will certainly have to prove herself to the 'unforgiving' fanbase:

"Lana 'earning' a Women's Tile match? Hmm....the pressure is on for her to deliver in front of a somewhat unforgiving and discerning fan base."

Ross also expressed his excitement for the upcoming women's MITB Ladder Match between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella and Tamina later this month:

"Arguably, today I'm more excited to see the women's [MITB] bout than the men's in a few weeks, essentially because of the unique nature of this match being the first ever Women's MITB match ever.

"I see these athletic women perceiving this booking as very personal and one can only hope that they are discerning about whey they want to do in this match and remember that their safety should never be compromised, which is largely up to the talents in the match.

"The Gents in the their TLC bout better lace them up tight or they could be outperformed by the women here."

Both the MITB Ladder match and Lana vs. Naomi should prove to be intriguing matches, as it will be interesting to see how the WWE plans to move forward with the SmackDown Live Women's Title.

