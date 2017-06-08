GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Neymar.

Neymar attempts to score from roof of one building to another

This is the first summer that Neymar has enjoyed a proper break from football pretty much since the start of his professional career.

He was involved in the Copa America back in 2011, the London Olympics in 2012, the Confederations Cup in 2013, the World Cup in 2014, the Copa America in 2015 and the Rio Olympics last summer.

The 25-year-old has already made 77 appearances for Brazil - scoring a hugely impressive 52 goals in the process, by the way - but he will not feature in the Selecao’s international friendly against rivals Argentina on Friday.

Neymar has been granted a much-needed end-of-season rest by Brazil coach Tite, presumably in the hope that he’ll be fresher for next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

And he’s making the most of his break by travelling to different parts of America.

Even in the United States, however, Neymar can’t resist showing off his magnificent skills to the world.

Neymar takes on bizarre challenge in the US

In a bizarre but brilliant challenge for the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Neymar was asked if he wanted to become the first person to score a goal over Hollywood Boulevard.

The Brazilian was stood on top of a roof on one side of Hollywood Blvd - and on top of another building was a full-sized goal and a goalkeeper.

p1bi4l16j011vnl5orvd11sq82id.jpg

The keeper wasn’t in the best of shape so Neymar knew all he needed to do was hit the shot with another power to get it on target.

p1bi4l0isk1mkuo9s19eg117l1v159.jpg

His first shot lacked the power to reach the other building and the ball subsequently went flying across the boulevard.

p1bi4l3gqi8m914mq1f5j197r1pfuh.jpg

Neymar’s second attempt was even worse.

p1bi4l3a9f1kcdedr1qn61lk3tqqf.jpg

Video: Was it third time lucky for Neymar?

Would it be third time lucky?

Watch the video in full here - and skip to 3:20 to watch Neymar’s third and final attempt…

Topics:
La Liga
Brazil Football
Football

