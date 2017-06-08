GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Lionel Messi and Neymar can't agree on which player Barcelona should sign

Now that Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho has linked up with his Brazil teammates for international duty, it was only a matter of time before the transfer rumours reignited.

Jurgen Klopp will be crossing his fingers that his star player isn’t tempted to move on in the summer, with speculation all year suggesting he could join Neymar at Barcelona – even if Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele emerged as a target some months ago.

Neymar has never shied away from the fact he wants Coutinho to join him at Camp Nou, and he’d certainly be a massive asset considering he’s put on plenty of dazzling displays with the Reds since he joined, and he’s always going to remain under the microscope regarding a move.

While most clubs and players would jump at the chance to bring in somebody as talented as Coutinho, it’s apparently not something Neymar and Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi agree on.

According to the Mirror, Coutinho is reportedly a hot topic of debate between the pair as Neymar wants his Brazilian compatriot to join him at the Blaugrana, while Messi wants Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti at the club.

Following the international friendly between Argentina and Brazil on Friday, attention will then turn to transfer business and it’s clear that they have a big influence over who joins their club as their opinions are invaluable.

It all seems to revolve around what Barcelona lost when Xavi exited the club, while they are also on the hunt for a long-term successor to Iniesta.

Neymar is keen to add more samba flair to the team in the form of Coutinho who can be that successor, while Messi reportedly believes the Italian deep-lying playmaker will fix the lack of magic fans were once used to seeing with the legendary duo.

It’s being claimed that Verratti would have to force a move from the French capital to secure the move, while Coutinho has the perfect opportunity to change Messi’s mind when the two meet tomorrow night.

They’re not the only ones linked with high-profile moves either, as Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin remains a target while Tottenham's Christian Eriksen also refused to rule out a move in the near future.

Who do you think will be a better fit at Barcelona? Philippe Coutinho or Marco Verratti? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

