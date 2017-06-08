Daniel Cormier thinks his rematch with Jon Jones will go a lot differently than their initial meeting.

Cormier and Jones first met inside the Octagon back in January of 2015 in the main event of UFC 182, where "Bones" won a unanimous decision to retain his then-light heavyweight title. After a few legal mishaps and being stripped of his title, the gold found its way to Cormier's waist as he now reigns as the king of 205 pounds.

The pair were initially scheduled to rematch at UFC 200, however, Jones was flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after testing positive for a banned substance (which turned out to be a tainted substance) and was removed from the card.

Article continues below

Now the rematch is set to happen once again at UFC 214 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Anaheim, California on July 29th. Cormier recently took to FS1 to hype his rematch with Jones and stated that he thinks the implementation of USADA's strict drug testing protocols will make all the difference in their rematch (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“You heard Alexander Gustafsson now is saying he believes that Jon was enhanced throughout his career,” Cormier said Wednesday on FOX Sports 1.

Article continues below

“But before, we had no sanctioning body like USADA. USADA now is on top of all that, so I do believe that we will see a different fighter in Anaheim, because I do believe he’ll have to be clean this time, otherwise he’ll be caught.”

“I think he fought Ovince Saint Preux clean, and he didn’t like the way he felt, and tried to do something again dirty and he got caught at UFC 200,” Cormier said.

“I think he will still be very tough, because he has a ton of skill, he’s very quick, he’s very long, he’s got a lot of physical advantages that a lot of us don’t have,” Cormier said.

“I think what you will see is he will be a little more tentative, he may not be as aggressive as in some places. ... I think you’ll see is a guy in the beginning of his career where he actually started to tire. He got tired just beating on Stephen Bonnar.”

There has been a lot of animosity between "DC" and Jones, with Jones claiming that the former Olympian is nothing more than a paper champ due to the fact that he never beat him for the title. All of that will be settled come fight night next month in California, however, to determine who the true king of the UFC's light heavyweight division really is.

What are your thoughts on Cormier's comments? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms