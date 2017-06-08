Michael Bisping's title reign as UFC middleweight champion has been rather spotty.

The Brit won the strap off Luke Rockhold in the main event of UFC 199 last year when he knocked the Californian out in the first round, stunning the mixed martial arts (MMA) community in the process. He then made his first career title defense against a No. 14-ranked Dan Henderson, his longtime rival, in his home country of England.

"The Count" was set to defend his title once again against Georges St-Pierre, who would be making his 185-pound debut when he returned to the UFC, however, that fight was called off by UFC President Dana White who didn't like the Canadian's time frame for a return.

Now Bisping is left waiting for the winner of the interim 185-pound title fight between Yoel Romero and Robbert Whittaker. That fight will go down on pay-per-view (PPV) at UFC 213 from Las Vegas later this month (July 8, 2017).

Bisping took to his podcast, Believe You Me, to comment on the upcoming interim title bout and predicted that Whittaker will emerge victoriously. He then predicted he'd beat Whittaker before having his "farewell" fight in his home country of England - indicating a possible retirement (quotes via FOX Sports):

“My next fight, I don’t know where it’s going to be. It’s probably going to be unfortunately not GSP [Georges St-Pierre]. It’s probably going to be the winner of [Robert] Whittaker and [Yoel] Romero.

"I don’t know where that fight’s going to be and I see myself winning that fight because I see Whittaker winning that fight and I see myself beating Whittaker.

"If Romero wins, I see myself beating him as well. But I firmly believe that it will be Robert Whittaker,” Bisping explained on his “Believe You Me” podcast this week.

“Win or lose that fight, I’ll probably have one more and I want that to be in London or Manchester or the U.K. I want it to be in England.

"I want to have my last fight, I want to say farewell. The fans for me in England have treated me so well, they really have.

"The MMA fans out there have really embraced me as one of their own of course and it made a different in my career. So I want my last fight to be in England.”

