Jinder Mahal's reign as WWE champion is under the microscope of the wrestling world while everyone waits to see how it plays out.

What makes Mahal's rise to the top of SmackDown so fascinating is how sudden it came together, especially after seemingly being buried on Monday Night RAW. His victory at Backlash over Randy Orton was stunning, going over one of the most decorated champions in WWE history.

This has thrust Mahal into the spotlight, putting everyone's gaze on him. That includes the one and only Jim Ross, who is always gracious enough to blog his thoughts on the happenings around the WWE universe. He had some interesting observations about Jinder.

Ross supports the decision to put the strap on Mahal, but he does see one booking error the WWE seems to be leaning too hard into. The Bollywood Boys have been an integral part of Mahal's success in-ring, and that's not helping him raise the legitimacy of him individually.

"I'm a fan of the decision to make Jinder Mahal the WWE Champ, but I feel that his random utilization of his Singh sidekicks might be overdone. Nonetheless, the former Bollywood Boys take a helluva, ass whipping," Ross said.

"Enjoying the villains getting success, which generally adds to the build of most storylines within the genre. If I were to err in booking, and I have plenty of times, I'd suggest erring on the side of antagonist angst more often than not. 'Heat' is good," Ross said.

The Bollywood Boys were key in how Mahal captured the title from Orton at Backlash and continue to interfere to help Jinder turn the tables. The problem, as Ross points out, is it's being overdone and isn't allowing for any individual growth for Mahal.

Each time he comes out on top of a situation because of gaining an upper hand it takes away from a chance to prove that he's a force in the ring. While winning matches and fights due to interference is a classic way to build up heat for heels, there's other way to do it.

The biggest problem with Mahal is he isn't a proven main event competitor, and until he starts beating top talents cleanly that will remain a question mark.

What happens at SmackDown's Money in the Bank pay-per-view when Orton gets a shot at reclaiming his title will be the next big decision from the WWE on what Mahal's future looks like.

