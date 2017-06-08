Kevin Durant rose to the occasion in Game 3, pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to the brink of elimination in a stunning comeback victory.

Durant led the charge in the final minutes as the Warriors went on an astounding 11-0 run that put them over the top for good. His pull-up three-pointer in LeBron James' face with the Golden State Warriors down may become an iconic moment in Durant's legacy.

KD is averaging 34 points per game in the NBA Finals, racking up buckets to lead the Warriors to within one victory of an NBA championship and perfect 16-0 run through the playoffs. Durant has been phenomenal, looking like the best player in the series.

The basketball world is witnessing something it never has before as the Warriors are closing in on another incredible record, and it's in no small part thanks to how amazing Durant has been. That's caught the attention of Paul Pierce, who had huge praise for KD after Game 3.

"What we're witnessing right here is the changing of the guard. Kevin Durant... he scores 14 points in the fourth quarter when it mattered most, on one of the biggest stages in all of basketball. On the road, against LeBron James. What more can you ask for, from in my eyes, the new best player in the NBA," Pierce said following Durant's Game 3 performance.

James has been phenomenal as well, but the Warriors simply have too much firepower for the Cavaliers to extinguish as this point. Durant has been a fire breathing dragon on a quest to capture a Larry O'Brien trophy.

"I said it after we won the Eastern Conference finals that we're getting ready for a juggernaut. It's probably the most, most firepower I've played in my career. I played against some great teams, but I don't think no team has had this type of firepower," James said of how strong the Warriors are.

Durant made the tough decision to leave behind a fan base that loved him in Oklahoma City, but with an NBA Finals run like he's having, the payoff seems to be well worth it. If he can continue on his hot streak and lead the Warriors to another victory, he'll have not only a championship ring but NBA Finals MVP hardware to go with it.

It's been a breakout performance of sorts, reminding the world that Durant isn't just an elite player, he's one of the greatest we've ever seen.