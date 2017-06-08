The Golden State Warriors are on the brink of becoming immortal in the NBA history book, a chance to go an unblemished 16-0 through the playoffs en route to a championship.

They've done it in convincing fashion, leaning on the talents of Kevin Durant to lead them through LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry and the Warriors' rise has seemingly only just begun with how dominant they've been.

The most alarming part for the NBA? It's only their first season together as a team and they're all young enough to keep the good times rolling for the foreseeable future. The Warriors are in position to become one of the most dominant dynasties in all professional sports.

The NBA Finals shifted to Cleveland in Game 3 but the result stayed the same as the Warriors stunning the crowd in Ohio. Durant delivered the finishing touches, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter and looking like his old most valuable player self.

Going on the road to take a 3-0 lead, especially in a fourth quarter comeback, was a surge of adrenaline for Warriors fans who can almost see the confetti falling from the rafters. It's also why the mothers of Durant and Curry were caught celebrating the huge win together after the game:

Their excitement is raw and, quite frankly, awesome. Durant's relationship with his mother has been a topic of conversation in the past, with KD calling her the real MVP in his emotional trophy acceptance speech years ago.

It's not something that comes front and center in the NBA often, but it's an awesome reminder that the sport of basketball is more than contracts, draft projects and analytics. There's a human component to it that can't be measured.

The unbridled excitement they have, and watching them come together, is an awesome moment. Game 4 is Friday and they may be celebrating a slice of NBA history, another championship for the Warriors and the next step in the incredible success of Golden State.

On the flip side, it's also a reminder of how draining this must be for both the Cavaliers players and their families. Watching your loved ones struggle with the stakes so high has to be painful, and surely those post-game moments are far more somber than the Warriors' matriarchs.

All they're thinking at this point is championship, and a 3-0 lead has the Warriors on the brink of dispatching LeBron's superteam for the second time in three NBA Finals battles.