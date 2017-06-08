GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Harry Kane.

Harry Kane explains what he must do to eventually win the Ballon d’Or

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Harry Kane has the world at his feet right now after finishing the Premier League season as a runner-up with Tottenham Hotspur, but he did pick up an individual accolade by capturing the Golden Boot after scoring 29 goals.

So, it comes as no surprise that he’s drawn plenty of praise for finishing so strongly where he overtook Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, despite spending time on the injury table.

AMBITIONS

Kane is now expected to carry his consistency over to Saturday’s World Cup qualifier when the Spurs forward could be leading the line against Scotland.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It’s brilliant winning the goal scoring awards as a striker, but it’s obvious that every single player has the ambition of standing on the stage and holding the Ballon d’Or trophy – effectively being recognised as the best player on the planet.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can tell you what that feeling is like, and Kane now wants to taste that level of success to mirror the Portuguese star, but has explained what he must do to be considered in that bracket.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

Alvaro Morata’s latest Instagram activity has got Man Utd fans very excited

Alvaro Morata’s latest Instagram activity has got Man Utd fans very excited

According to Sky Sports, Kane claims in order to reach that level he needs to succeed on the international level, as well as win trophies with his club – something the Real Madrid star finally did last year with his country and claimed back-to-back Champions League success.

BALLON D'OR

He said: “Who wouldn’t want to win that big gold trophy? It’s definitely something I aspire to do.

“Doing that, you have to win the big tournaments, for club and country.

“Ronaldo won the Euros and the Champions League and that’s part of the reason why most of the time he wins it. Messi’s is a similar situation.

“To do that, it isn’t just individual, I think it’s part of a team thing as well, winning team trophies.

“That’s hopefully what we can do at Tottenham, and for sure I’d love to win that trophy one day.”

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Speaking on his admiration of Ronaldo, he added that he hopes to achieve his level of success one day.

Kane added: “You see him [Ronaldo] do that game in, game out, in the final, in the semi-finals.

“That’s what I aspire to be. Ronaldo’s a great role model, a fantastic player. That’s hopefully something I can achieve one day.”

You have to admire the ambitions he’s set for himself and with Spurs going on a new adventure with their new stadium, perhaps the 23-year-old can become an integral part of that project and stand on that stage one day.

Will Harry Kane ever win the Ballon d’Or? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

WWE just signed several new wrestlers - being announced soon [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

Alvaro Morata’s latest Instagram activity has got Man Utd fans very excited

Alvaro Morata’s latest Instagram activity has got Man Utd fans very excited

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again