Harry Kane has the world at his feet right now after finishing the Premier League season as a runner-up with Tottenham Hotspur, but he did pick up an individual accolade by capturing the Golden Boot after scoring 29 goals.

So, it comes as no surprise that he’s drawn plenty of praise for finishing so strongly where he overtook Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, despite spending time on the injury table.

AMBITIONS

Kane is now expected to carry his consistency over to Saturday’s World Cup qualifier when the Spurs forward could be leading the line against Scotland.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It’s brilliant winning the goal scoring awards as a striker, but it’s obvious that every single player has the ambition of standing on the stage and holding the Ballon d’Or trophy – effectively being recognised as the best player on the planet.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can tell you what that feeling is like, and Kane now wants to taste that level of success to mirror the Portuguese star, but has explained what he must do to be considered in that bracket.

Article continues below

According to Sky Sports, Kane claims in order to reach that level he needs to succeed on the international level, as well as win trophies with his club – something the Real Madrid star finally did last year with his country and claimed back-to-back Champions League success.

BALLON D'OR

He said: “Who wouldn’t want to win that big gold trophy? It’s definitely something I aspire to do.

“Doing that, you have to win the big tournaments, for club and country.

“Ronaldo won the Euros and the Champions League and that’s part of the reason why most of the time he wins it. Messi’s is a similar situation.

“To do that, it isn’t just individual, I think it’s part of a team thing as well, winning team trophies.

“That’s hopefully what we can do at Tottenham, and for sure I’d love to win that trophy one day.”

Speaking on his admiration of Ronaldo, he added that he hopes to achieve his level of success one day.

Kane added: “You see him [Ronaldo] do that game in, game out, in the final, in the semi-finals.

“That’s what I aspire to be. Ronaldo’s a great role model, a fantastic player. That’s hopefully something I can achieve one day.”

You have to admire the ambitions he’s set for himself and with Spurs going on a new adventure with their new stadium, perhaps the 23-year-old can become an integral part of that project and stand on that stage one day.

Will Harry Kane ever win the Ballon d’Or? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms