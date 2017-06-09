Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has warned that the Brit would consider vacating his world titles if it meant that he could pursue bigger fights.



Joshua currently holds the WBA ‘super’ and IBF heavyweight belts and both governing bodies have cleared Joshua for a potential rematch with Wladimir Klitschko.



But, Hearn has insisted that Joshua will narrow his focus to the biggest fights rather than his commitments to defending his world titles.

“There comes a moment and a time where the fighter becomes more than the belts, and Joshua is on his way to doing that.” Hearn said.



"However, he wants all the belts himself, he wants to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and it's our job to try and manoeuvre him and steer him in the right direction.

"I have said before and I'll say it again. We will not let politics get in the way of the progression of Anthony Joshua, of where we want to take Anthony Joshua, of where he wants to go, of what ground he wants to break.

"We have to be smart, of course follow the rules, accept the rules and make the right decisions for his career.

"At some point you might have to vacate a belt, if it's a fight that no one wants to see, if it's a fight that's not for the benefit of the fans. If it's a fight that isn't for the benefit of Anthony Joshua's career in terms of where he wants to get to, maybe."

Kubrat Pulev has been lined up as the next opponent to face the winner of Joshua-Klitschko, but Hearn says that Joshua is far more interested in fighting the likes of undefeated American heavyweight Deontay Wilder and fellow Brit Dillian Whyte.



"Again it's going to be very difficult to maintain all the belts," said Hearn.

"He also wants unification fights, he wants to fight Joseph Parker, he wants to fight Deontay Wilder.



"But the plan with Anthony Joshua is not two or three fights, it's eight to 10 years. We've got to go through everybody. We're urging all the heavyweights to keep going, to call him out.



"There's fights in the UK. Dillian Whyte is a fight that Anthony Joshua wants to see again. Hopefully we can get Dillian Whyte a shot at the championship before.

"We've got to line these guys up, third, fourth, fifth fight, because we're going to need them."

So, despite belts looking good and symbolising you are at the top of your game, it seems like all Joshua wants is the big-name fights.

You can't fault him for being ambitious, even if that does mean handing over belts left, right, and centre.

After all, the majority of the boxing world would prefer to see AJ take on Klitschko again, rather than defend his title against Pulev.

