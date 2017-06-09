The case of less is more seems to fit the current Formula 1 situation quite well, as the idea of adding extra races hasn’t really gone down well with the drivers or the fans.

Changes were expected to take place when Liberty Media were brought into the fold, and one of the things the new owners are attempting to do is add an extra five races to the calendar which currently hosts 20 races already.

PROPOSED CHANGES

However, reports from The Sun have suggested that Lewis Hamilton could walk away from Formula One if Liberty Media go ahead with their plans to create additional races, with the source claiming that the strain that will come along with that both professionally and personally aren’t worth going ahead with it.

The 32-year-old has recently been criticised for the way he’s living his personal life which is always well-documented, but he hasn’t let it bother him and if he’s serious about calling it quits because of the new rules, then he’ll have plenty of time for the adrenaline pumping activities.

While one man can’t force the owners to backtrack on their plans, the Formula One marketing chief Sean Bratches has already outlined what the current plans are, and what the new owners will do to accommodate everyone and not create a hectic and tiring schedule.

He’s thrown around suggestions such as less back-to-back races, although the downside to that would mean a much shorter summer or winter break for drivers and teams for the sake of additional races.

Hamilton’s conditioning has already come into question this year when he was picked on the Mercedes-AMG team sounding out of breath during the Spanish Grand Prix – and that was only the fifth race.

QUITTING

If more drivers speak up, though, then things might change as Fernando Alonso has publicly delivered a similar threat where he’s claimed that if the new rules of extra races are implemented, then he would retire from the sport.

When asked about whether he’d quit, the Spaniard claimed: “Yes. I started when the calendar was 16 races, plus the tests, and now we keep increasing the races year after year.

“We are in a number that is quite demanding already with the life you have between preparation, the sponsor events, the tests, the commitments, plus 20 or 21 races. I think it’s already enough.

“If there are 25 or 26 races maybe it’s good in one aspect, but bad in other aspects. At this point of my career, I consider a good quality of life is more important than to do more seasons in F1.

“So, if the calendar stays between 20 or 21, I will be happy to continue. If it’s increasing like NASCAR where they have 40 or 50 races, it is not for me. It is better for other drivers.”

Although it gives fans more of an opportunity to watch the action, if it’s affecting the drivers and the teams then the quality will suffer.

It seems like quality over quantity is the message they’re trying to get across.

