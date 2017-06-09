As the football world comes to terms with yet another tragic death, various revelations have been made about the manner of Cheick Tiote's passing on Monday.

According to BBC Sport, the ex-Newcastle United midfielder collapsed during a training session with Beijing Enterprises after suffering a suspected heart attack.

His cause of death has not yet been confirmed, though.

One of Tiote's Beijing teammates, Jin Hui, has now recalled the moment Tiote collapsed, saying: "He just collapsed right in front of me. I still cannot believe this."

Designer Yusuf Abubakar Tumi, a close friend of the Tiote's, has also revealed what the Ivorian's last words were to him on Monday.

"Our last conversation this morning and he said 'may Allah grant us paradise and not the luxury of this world'," Tumi said, per The Sun.

"May your wishes be granted by your own words and I would pray always for you till we meet again. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Tiote's untimely death has rocked world football and according to ITV Sport, his family have travelled to China for answers.

His son, three-year-old Rafael, has now paid tribute to his late father by donning a Newcastle jersey with 'R.I.P Daddy 24' on the back (see below).

This heartbreaking image of Tiote's son, born to the midfielder and partner Nikki Mpofu, has since gone viral on social media.

And now ex-teammates Demba Ba and Didier Drogba have reacted on Twitter, expressing the kind of sorrow football fans worldwide are feeling.

Ba tweeted: "Bébé Cheikh..😢😢," to which Drogba simply replied: "💔😢😪 @dembabafoot."

Tiote's son will grow up and hear some great stories about his father, such as his dramatic volley to make it 4-4 against Arsenal in 2011.

Among those to have paid homage to Tiote is Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, who described the 30-year-old as a "true professional" and a "great man".

"It is with great sadness that I have learned of Cheick's death," said Benitez in a statement. "In all the time that I have known him he was a true professional, dedicated and above all a great man.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends at such a sad time."

