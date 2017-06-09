While many were surprised with Tony Bellew’s step up to heavyweight this year, few were surprised with the impact he’s made since.

His first big bout in his new division was against David Haye in March at the O2 Arena.

Despite suffering an Achilles injury in the sixth round, Haye took Bellew to 11 rounds, but the Liverpudlian WBC cruiserweight champion knocked the Hayemaker down twice in that round and the fight was over as the towel was thrown in.

It caused quite an upset for many who thought Haye would win using his experience, but equally not as surprising – Bellew had won 28 of his 31 fights going into the fight with the heavyweight veteran.

And now Tony Bellew has set his sights on the returning Tyson Fury, according to Boxing News, believing the former WBO champion is not beyond him.

Bellew admitted Fury was considered as an opponent, adding: “There are possibilities of that happening, yes there is.”

However, he knows that Fury is out of shape since his boxing licence was revoked and he was banned for drugs abuse earlier this year.

Bellew said: “Would I get in with the Tyson Fury that beat Wladimir Klitschko? Absolutely not, no.”

It seems he wants the advantage of him being ‘ring rusty’, as Bellew admitted: “I’d want him straightaway, first fight back. If I give him a fight and he has a camp and he’s 18-stone, I’m in a world of s***.

"I’m not going to lie to you. I’d want him first fight back, if he’s going to come back.”

Although not much has been said from Tyson Fury’s camp, who are currently incensed by the fact the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko in place of the mandatory defence fight is going ahead when they pushed for the same when Tyson Fury held the IBF title, only to see him be stripped of it, they’ll surely be relishing the challenge to get Fury back in shape to take on one of the newer and ‘smaller’ boxers on the heavyweight scene.

What are Bellew’s other options?

If the fight with Fury doesn’t come to fruition, a rematch with David Haye could be a possibility, however, a WBO world heavyweight title shot against Joseph Parker seems like a more appetising opportunity.

Let’s be fair, he’s not short of confidence as the new kid on the block, saying: “All these heavyweights will look at me as a soft touch. It’s only when they get in the ring with me they find out I’m technically superior to them.”

