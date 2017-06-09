Fresh off his success in the Indy 500, despite finishing 24th in the race, Fernando Alonso has had quite the return to Formula One.

Alonso led the 200-lap race until the final 20 or so laps when his engine failed, displaying his fine talent and skill behind the wheel in his first appearance at the historic race.

On his return to F1, Alonso has already told his McLaren team that he would leave at the end of the season if they didn’t start winning.

He said he needed a car that could see him challenge the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari for glory throughout the Formula One season.

“I joined this project because I want to be world champion, and we are not in that position,” he said.

However, this wasn’t the biggest concern for Formula One fans, as Alonso recently told reporters that if Liberty Media, Formula’s One’s new owners, went ahead with plans to extend the F1 season to 25 races, he would take necessary action.

“If they tell me there are 25 [races] I will retire!” Alonso said.

“When I started in F1 there were 16, now there are 20.”

Alonso seems to be in two minds whether to stay with McLaren or to move somewhere else within F1.

“I could go to another team, I don’t know whether it is Mercedes or another. If Renault starts to dominate, I don’t know,” he explained.

Alonso is a two-time world champion and itching for more

2005 was a long time ago now, and since his first world championship win, Fernando Alonso has only won the prestigious title once more – that was the following year in 2006.

Over a decade later, without any further titles to add, it’s obvious now that Fernando Alonso wants to become a serious contender again for the F1 title.

It’s clear that McLaren’s partnership with Honda has not brought the success they dreamed of in 2015. Frankly, McLaren has been left behind by the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull in their pursuit of F1 glory.

Even the McLaren executive director Zak Brown said that he had “serious concerns” regarding the Honda vehicle his team were racing with. Hardly the endorsement the car giant would want and hardly the motivation Alonso would want to hear when making his decision whether to stay or not.

For now, Alonso needs to keep his attention squarely fixed on the Canadian Grand Prix.

His contract will remain until the end of the season so he has to make the best of what he has until he is able to make a decision on his future.

