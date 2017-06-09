Remember when AC Milan used to be one of the best teams - if not *the* best team - on FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer during the mid-2000s?

Dida in goal; Jaap Stam, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini and Cafu at the back; Andrea Pirlo, Clarence Seedorf and Gennaro Gattuso in midfield; and Kaka behind Andriy Shevchenko and Filippo Inzaghi.

Also pushing for a spot in the starting line-up were the likes of Rui Costa, Massimo Ambrosini and Alessandro Costacurta.

Article continues below

A decade later, however, and the quality of Milan’s starting line-up has deteriorated beyond belief.

The Rossoneri have finished 8th, 10th, 7th and 6th in Serie A in the four most-recent seasons, outlining just how far the great Italian side have fallen.

Article continues below

On FIFA 17, they’re the 24th best team on the game, behind the likes of Wolfsburg, Lazio and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Why Milan should be much stronger on FIFA 18

But it could be a very different story on FIFA 18 - and in real life, too, of course. Allow us to explain why…

Milan have already announced three very exciting signings this summer - and we’re not even midway through June yet.

Argentina defender Mateo Musacchio has just signed a four-year contract after leaving Villarreal, the hugely talented midfielder Franck Kessie has arrived from Atalanta while the excellent left-back Ricardo Rodriguez signed on Thursday.

Make no mistake about it, these are three fantastic acquisitions.

Musacchio will significantly strengthen Milan’s back-line, Kessie has the potential to become one of Europe’s best central midfielders while Rodriguez is already arguably one of the continent’s best full-backs.

Which other players might be on their way?

But that’s not all.

Milan will continue to strengthen over the coming weeks, with defensive midfielder Lucas Biglia and forward Keita Balde Diao likely to join from Lazio.

Vincenzo Montella’s side are also in the market for a top centre-forward, with Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa both linked.

After being told he no longer has a future at Chelsea, the idea of Costa moving to the San Siro suddenly feels like a very real possibility.

And don't forget Milan's talented youngsters

Then remember that Milan have some seriously talented young players in their ranks including Manuel Locatelli and, of course, their world-class 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and suddenly it feels like the sleeping Italian giants are poised to be woken from their slumber.

We imagine Milan will still be a four-and-a-half-star team on FIFA 18, rather than a five, but don’t be surprised if they’re the team you find yourself using regularly on the next version of EA Sports’ hugely popular video game franchise.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms