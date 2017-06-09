GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

ac milan goal donnarumma.

Why AC Milan are likely to be brilliant on FIFA 18

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Remember when AC Milan used to be one of the best teams - if not *the* best team - on FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer during the mid-2000s?

Dida in goal; Jaap Stam, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini and Cafu at the back; Andrea Pirlo, Clarence Seedorf and Gennaro Gattuso in midfield; and Kaka behind Andriy Shevchenko and Filippo Inzaghi.

Also pushing for a spot in the starting line-up were the likes of Rui Costa, Massimo Ambrosini and Alessandro Costacurta.

Article continues below

A decade later, however, and the quality of Milan’s starting line-up has deteriorated beyond belief.

The Rossoneri have finished 8th, 10th, 7th and 6th in Serie A in the four most-recent seasons, outlining just how far the great Italian side have fallen.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

On FIFA 17, they’re the 24th best team on the game, behind the likes of Wolfsburg, Lazio and Borussia Monchengladbach.

p1bi4r83ir1vug1v7g7s7gos1209.jpg

Why Milan should be much stronger on FIFA 18

But it could be a very different story on FIFA 18 - and in real life, too, of course. Allow us to explain why…

Milan have already announced three very exciting signings this summer - and we’re not even midway through June yet.

Argentina defender Mateo Musacchio has just signed a four-year contract after leaving Villarreal, the hugely talented midfielder Franck Kessie has arrived from Atalanta while the excellent left-back Ricardo Rodriguez signed on Thursday.

Make no mistake about it, these are three fantastic acquisitions.

Musacchio will significantly strengthen Milan’s back-line, Kessie has the potential to become one of Europe’s best central midfielders while Rodriguez is already arguably one of the continent’s best full-backs.

Which other players might be on their way?

But that’s not all.

Milan will continue to strengthen over the coming weeks, with defensive midfielder Lucas Biglia and forward Keita Balde Diao likely to join from Lazio.

Vincenzo Montella’s side are also in the market for a top centre-forward, with Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa both linked.

After being told he no longer has a future at Chelsea, the idea of Costa moving to the San Siro suddenly feels like a very real possibility.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

And don't forget Milan's talented youngsters

Then remember that Milan have some seriously talented young players in their ranks including Manuel Locatelli and, of course, their world-class 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and suddenly it feels like the sleeping Italian giants are poised to be woken from their slumber.

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A

We imagine Milan will still be a four-and-a-half-star team on FIFA 18, rather than a five, but don’t be surprised if they’re the team you find yourself using regularly on the next version of EA Sports’ hugely popular video game franchise.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AC Milan
Italy Football
Serie A
Kaka
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Jim Ross points out the one mistake WWE is making with Jinder Mahal's push

Jim Ross points out the one mistake WWE is making with Jinder Mahal's push

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again