What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

Diego Costa made the shock announcement on Wednesday that Antonio Conte has text him saying his services are no longer required at Chelsea.

Following months of speculation, it would appear the Spaniard's future at Stamford Bridge has been decided for him and he must now find a new club.

Among those interested in Costa are Serie A giants AC Milan, who are reportedly in talks with his agent over a summer move.

And according to the Mirror, Conte made the decision to axe Costa as early as November after pictures emerged of the striker dining with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Speaking after Spain's 2-2 draw with Colombia on Wednesday, Costa said: "My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. I suppose I've had a bad season so I can't go on.

"I'm going to be honest, the other day, Conte sent me a message saying he does not count on me for next season, so I'll have to find a way out.

"I love living in [London], but I have to think about my future. It's complicated because I cannot go four or five months without playing. I have no preference for a league, I just want to play."

A big-money move to China could also be on the cards for Costa but the Mirror's latest report suggests he doesn't want to leave Chelsea at all.

They claim that after receiving the text from Conte, Costa pleaded with owner Roman Abramovich to overrule the decision and keep him at the club.

Abramovich, however, was having absolutely none of it and instead backed Conte.

Previous Chelsea managers, including Jose Mourinho and Andre Villas-Boas, have been undermined by Chelsea's players, but no more.

In Conte, the Blues have a stern and authoritative manager who demands respect from his players - or else.

That doesn't mean to say Conte's decision to text Costa hasn't shocked Chelsea's board, though, with Costa's imminent departure now set to cost the club millions.

Costa's agent is expected to demand a sizeable loyalty payment after it became obvious Chelsea's hierarchy have conspired against him and instigated his exit.

Furthermore, the Blues will now be forced to fork out in excess of £60 million to sign a replacement, with Everton's Romelu Lukaku linked with a £100 million return.

