GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

messi chelsea 2006.

What Jose Mourinho said about Lionel Messi after Chelsea v Barcelona in 2006

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For some British football fans, Chelsea’s Champions League tie against Barcelona provided their first glimpse of the player many now consider the greatest footballer of all time.

Lionel Messi, just 18 at the time, started the match in a three-pronged attack alongside Samuel Eto’o and Ronaldinho.

How would the diminutive Argentina international cope against Jose Mourinho’s Premier League champions featuring the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba on a rather poor surface at Stamford Bridge?

Article continues below

This was a huge test for the young Messi and football fans aware of his huge talent were excited to see how he’d fare.

Those who hadn’t seen much of him were about to discover exactly why there was so much hype surrounding this kid.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

Messi was magnificent against Chelsea

Messi may not have scored during the match - which Barça won 2-1 - but he was still excellent.

The teenager dazzled throughout the 90 minutes and almost capped off his impressive performance with a goal from just outside the box.

His left-footed attempt beat Petr Cech but the ball cannoned back off the crossbar.

You can watch Messi’s highlights from that match here…

But Jose Mourinho wasn't in the mood to praise him

Messi deservedly earned praise for his mature performance but one person not in the mood to heap plaudits on the young South American was Chelsea’s manager at the time, Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach was incensed by what he perceived as “play-acting” by Messi to get Asier del Horno sent off shortly before half-time.

Del Horno clattered into Messi, who had just embarrassed Arjen Robben, and Barcelona’s No. 30 rolled around on the ground several times while it all kicked off around him.

p1bi4vujbl1vfj1bt915v313lsp3k9.jpg

Here's what Mourinho said after the match

Mourinho was convinced Messi had cheated - and he didn’t hold back with his post-match comments.

"How do you say cheating in Catalan?" he said, per BBC Sport.

"Can Messi be suspended for acting? Barcelona is a cultural city with many great theatres and this boy has learned very well. He's learned play-acting."

Chelsea's coach Portuguese Jose Mourinho

Meow.

Messi then hit back at Mourinho

Messi, however, hit back at Mourinho.

"I don't do theatre," the Argentine responded. "I don't attach any importance to that because we know what he's like, that he likes talking, he likes to say things and heat up the atmosphere."

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea v Barcelona

On the incident that led to the red card, Messi added: "I got past Arjen Robben and Del Horno charged at me with bad intent. Luckily I see him coming and I jump because if not he would have hurt me much more."

Barcelona went on to lift the trophy

Barcelona and Chelsea drew the second leg 1-1, meaning Frank Rijkaard’s side advanced to the quarter-finals.

They went all the way to the final, where they saw off Arsenal in Paris, and Messi won the first of his four Champions League winners’ medals.

(L-R) Barcelona's Argentinian Messi, Bra

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Jim Ross points out the one mistake WWE is making with Jinder Mahal's push

Jim Ross points out the one mistake WWE is making with Jinder Mahal's push

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again