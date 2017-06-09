After an abysmal performance from both drivers at the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes are aiming to get back to winning ways in the upcoming race in Canada this weekend.

With Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas both struggling to match pace and reliability with title rivals Ferrari at the iconic track in Monaco, the reigning contructors' champions lost ground in their title aspirations.

Failing to be on the podium for the first time this campaign, with the Brit finishing seventh, while the Finnish star ended fourth, as Ferrari concluded their phenomenal weekend with a one-two finish, Mercedes have since worked tirelessly to overturn their fortunes after the Monaco debacle.

Article continues below

The latest developments in the car have given Hamilton hope to trounce the Italian outfit and gain momentum in the championship race.

Speaking on the issue, visibly happy with the unique updates, the 32-year-old was quoted by Autosport saying: "We have seen Ferrari are the quickest at the moment so they are favourites.

Article continues below

"But we are working hard to rectify the issues we had at the past race."

Although he admitted that the Maranello-based team still remains the favourites going into the Canadian GP, the rectifications on the Mercedes cars will be able to rival them throughout.

Futher adding: "I hope we can attack this weekend. We have some unique bits on the cars that could work well this weekend."

On disclosing the matter of Mercedes being adept to fight for victory this weekend, Hamilton was asked if a major change will take place on both cars, and the British ace replied: "Not that I know of."

However, the former champion revealed that the last race provided a learning curve for the entire team and after intense scrutiny and analysis, the team has finally come up with a solution to the problems.

"We were just focusing on this race, and after the last race we had some information for them to be working on. We didn't have the solutions at that point.

"We've definitely done some analysis but we will find whether or not we've made progress this weekend."

But, only after hitting the tracks at the Gilles Villenueve circuit, the results will be clearer.

Sebastian Vettel currently leads the drivers' standings with 129 points, 25 points ahead of Hamilton, while the struggles of the champions in the last race assisted Ferrari to extend their lead in the constructors' championship by 17 points.

The UK-based outfit expects the improvements in their cars would favour them during the race as they intend to continue their domination in top-flight racing after three successive world titles.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms