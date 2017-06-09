GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Aiming to trounce Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton optimistic of Mercedes show in Canadian GP

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After an abysmal performance from both drivers at the Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes are aiming to get back to winning ways in the upcoming race in Canada this weekend.

With Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas both struggling to match pace and reliability with title rivals Ferrari at the iconic track in Monaco, the reigning contructors' champions lost ground in their title aspirations.

Failing to be on the podium for the first time this campaign, with the Brit finishing seventh, while the Finnish star ended fourth, as Ferrari concluded their phenomenal weekend with a one-two finish, Mercedes have since worked tirelessly to overturn their fortunes after the Monaco debacle.

Article continues below

The latest developments in the car have given Hamilton hope to trounce the Italian outfit and gain momentum in the championship race.

Speaking on the issue, visibly happy with the unique updates, the 32-year-old was quoted by Autosport saying: "We have seen Ferrari are the quickest at the moment so they are favourites.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

"But we are working hard to rectify the issues we had at the past race."

Although he admitted that the Maranello-based team still remains the favourites going into the Canadian GP, the rectifications on the Mercedes cars will be able to rival them throughout.

Futher adding: "I hope we can attack this weekend. We have some unique bits on the cars that could work well this weekend."

On disclosing the matter of Mercedes being adept to fight for victory this weekend, Hamilton was asked if a major change will take place on both cars, and the British ace replied: "Not that I know of."

Canadian F1 Grand Prix - Previews

However, the former champion revealed that the last race provided a learning curve for the entire team and after intense scrutiny and analysis, the team has finally come up with a solution to the problems.

"We were just focusing on this race, and after the last race we had some information for them to be working on. We didn't have the solutions at that point.

"We've definitely done some analysis but we will find whether or not we've made progress this weekend."

But, only after hitting the tracks at the Gilles Villenueve circuit, the results will be clearer.

Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel currently leads the drivers' standings with 129 points, 25 points ahead of Hamilton, while the struggles of the champions in the last race assisted Ferrari to extend their lead in the constructors' championship by 17 points.

The UK-based outfit expects the improvements in their cars would favour them during the race as they intend to continue their domination in top-flight racing after three successive world titles.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Jim Ross points out the one mistake WWE is making with Jinder Mahal's push

Jim Ross points out the one mistake WWE is making with Jinder Mahal's push

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again