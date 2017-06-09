Wayne Rooney is being forced to reconsider future at Man United

Wayne Rooney was widely expected to be on the move this summer, following a difficult season at Manchester United.

The Red Devils' record goalscorer fell out of contention for club and country over the course of the campaign and under Jose Mourinho, has been forced to settle for a more limited role in the first team.

Still only 31, the Man United captain will feel he still has something to offer at the highest level and therefore it was thought he would seek opportunities away from Old Trafford.

Article continues below

However, it looks like we might not have seen the last of Rooney in a United shirt just yet.

According to the Daily Mail, the England international is believed to be considering a U-turn on his future.

Article continues below

A return to boyhood club Everton was among those touted as a possibility but the Toffees' reluctance to come anywhere near close to the £250,000-per-week wages Rooney is currently on has thrown any agreement in doubt.

China was another potential destination, however, those rumours reportedly lack any serious substance and the 31-year-old remains reluctant to move his young family to that part of the world.

That has forced Rooney into a difficult position.

Other options remain few and far between and one United insider described Rooney as being 'stuck' at the Red Devils.

Mourinho is happy to keep him at the club but will make no guarantees about his involvement.

And with the Man Utd boss set to improve his attacking options this summer, Rooney's quest for more regular playing time will only get harder.

He has just one year left to run on his current deal - which also contains the option to extend for a further season.

Despite his reduced value, the thought Wayne Rooney - once the world's most expensive teenager - could leave for free in 12 months' time just represents how far he has fallen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms