GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Wayne Rooney is being forced to reconsider future at Man United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wayne Rooney was widely expected to be on the move this summer, following a difficult season at Manchester United.

The Red Devils' record goalscorer fell out of contention for club and country over the course of the campaign and under Jose Mourinho, has been forced to settle for a more limited role in the first team.

Still only 31, the Man United captain will feel he still has something to offer at the highest level and therefore it was thought he would seek opportunities away from Old Trafford.

Article continues below

However, it looks like we might not have seen the last of Rooney in a United shirt just yet.

According to the Daily Mail, the England international is believed to be considering a U-turn on his future.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

A return to boyhood club Everton was among those touted as a possibility but the Toffees' reluctance to come anywhere near close to the £250,000-per-week wages Rooney is currently on has thrown any agreement in doubt.

China was another potential destination, however, those rumours reportedly lack any serious substance and the 31-year-old remains reluctant to move his young family to that part of the world.

That has forced Rooney into a difficult position.

Manchester United v Hull City - Premier League

Other options remain few and far between and one United insider described Rooney as being 'stuck' at the Red Devils.

Mourinho is happy to keep him at the club but will make no guarantees about his involvement.

And with the Man Utd boss set to improve his attacking options this summer, Rooney's quest for more regular playing time will only get harder.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

He has just one year left to run on his current deal - which also contains the option to extend for a further season.

Despite his reduced value, the thought Wayne Rooney - once the world's most expensive teenager - could leave for free in 12 months' time just represents how far he has fallen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again