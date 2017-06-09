GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Antonio Conte.

Chelsea's potential starting XI when the 2017-18 season begins in August

It seems like only a matter of time before Chelsea complete their first piece of business in the summer transfer window.

One of the Blues' main priorities ahead of defending their Premier League title next season is signing a new striker, after Antonio Conte told Diego Costa via text he is no longer needed.

Among those linked with a move to Stamford Bridge are Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata, both of whom also wanted by Manchester United.

Conte has reportedly been given £200 million to spend on four players this summer, but given this is Chelsea, you would assume further funds are available.

So, who could Chelsea buy for £200 million? And let's not forget, with Costa set to leave, Conte would have even more money at his disposal.

Let's take a look at Chelsea's potential XI for when the 2017/18 season starts.

GK - THIBAUT COURTOIS

No surprises here. Thibaut Courtois recorded the most clean sheets in the Premier League last season (16) en route to Chelsea's title success.

Already world class and still only 25, the best is yet to come from the Belgian shot-stopper.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

RWB - VICTOR MOSES

Victor Moses was sensational for Chelsea in the right wing-back position and will likely resume that role for the new campaign.

Fast, strong and inclined to burst forward, the 26-year-old's versatility has seen him become an indispensable figure at Stamford Bridge.

CB - CESAR AZPILICUETA

Another player who impressed last season, Cesar Azpilicueta is Chelsea's Mr Consistent and deserves a lot more credit for the job he does.

While not the fastest, Azpilicueta's reading of the game means he more often than not wins his personal battles.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

CB - DAVID LUIZ

What a signing. Football fans were understandably sceptical when Conte decided to re-sign David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but it's proved an inspired purchase.

The 30-year-old appears to have ironed out many flaws with age, such as his erratic-ness and tendency to wonder.

CB - LEONARDO BONUCCI

According to various sources, Conte is prepared to offer £48 million PLUS Nemanja Matic for Leonardo Bonucci, who represents an upgrade on Gary Cahill.

The Italian was incredible for Juventus last term and is currently regarded as Europe's finest centre-back. He's well worth the money.

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus FC - Serie A

LWB - ALEX SANDRO

Alex Sandro is another Juventus player linked with Chelsea, who recently made an opening bid of £35 million for the Brazilian.

Conte already has Marcos Alonso at left wing-back, but he's made it very clear he wants to give his players competition, which Sandro would provide.

CDM - TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO

Should Matic leave, it's Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko that Chelsea want.

Claims in France suggest Chelsea could use Michy Batshuayi to convince Monaco of selling their combative defensive midfielder, who is valued at £42 million.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUS

CDM - N'GOLO KANTE

Perhaps the first name on Chelsea's team sheet, N'Golo Kante enjoyed yet another incredible Premier League campaign, winning PFA Player of the Year.

No amount of words can explain his importance to the Blues - without him, they would struggle.

CAM - RIYAD MAHREZ

With Eden Hazard set to miss the start of next season with a broken ankle, Conte is expected to make a £50 million move for Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian wants out of Leicester City and could be tempted into joining Chelsea, but the issue remains of what would happen once Hazard returns.

Leicester City v Watford - Premier League

CAM - PEDRO

Pedro made 11 more Premier League starts for Chelsea last season than Willian, so for that reason, he's made this starting line-up.

Nine goals and nine assists in the league was a decent return from the Spaniard, who showed glimpses of his previous form at Barcelona.

ST - ROMELU LUKAKU

Everton want £100 million for Romelu Lukaku and while Chelsea have baulked at that fee, they're hot favourites to sign the Belgian powerhouse.

Now 24, Lukaku still has room to improve, which is a scary thought given he scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season.

Swansea City v Everton - Premier League

CHELSEA'S POTENTIAL 2017/18 XI

p1bi62gjmv1odk1cvko4q1on41iae9.jpg

Eden Hazard
Diego Costa
