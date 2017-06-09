Why Alvaro Morata may have just excited Man Utd fans with James Rodriguez comment

Real Madrid are a team making history at the moment and after initially leaving the club for Juventus, Alvaro Morata clearly enjoyed being a part of it.

The white half of Madrid have won the Champions League in three of the last four seasons and also managed to secure their first La Liga title in five years last term.

However, with one of the best-attacking arsenals in the world in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and many others, it has been slim pickings for the likes of James Rodriguez and Morata.

On his future, Rodriguez said recently: "I don't know, it doesn't depend only on me. I'm happy here, it's my dream to be here, we've just won the Champions League and I'm not thinking about anything other than celebrating.

Morata scored the equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Colombia on Wednesday and speaking after the game, he had some praise for his fellow bench-mate, Rodriguez.

"He is a great player," Morata said of the Colombian to Tele 5."I am sure we will be partners next year."

Understandably, Manchester United fans are rubbing their hands together at the quotes. It's no secret that the club have been heavily linked with both players in recent weeks and both men have become frustrated with their roles at the Bernabeu.

Morata's agent Juanma Lopez has suggested his client does not want another bench role next season and unless there is a radical change in the Spanish capital, that suggests he will have to look elsewhere.

"The player will take a clear and definitive decision in the coming days. I have not yet met with the representatives from Real Madrid," Lopez told Foot Mercato on Thursday.

"He does not want to do a season like this again. It was a great season, but he wants to play more."

Madrid bought Morata back last summer for £26 million and yet, after one season as a rotation player, the club are thought to be demanding £78 million if any deal is to be done.

United, who were just named the richest club in the world, could clearly make the deal work if they wanted to, but bringing Rodriguez in at the same time would hurt even the deepest of pockets.

