GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez.

Why Alvaro Morata may have just excited Man Utd fans with James Rodriguez comment

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Real Madrid are a team making history at the moment and after initially leaving the club for Juventus, Alvaro Morata clearly enjoyed being a part of it.

The white half of Madrid have won the Champions League in three of the last four seasons and also managed to secure their first La Liga title in five years last term.

However, with one of the best-attacking arsenals in the world in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and many others, it has been slim pickings for the likes of James Rodriguez and Morata.

Article continues below

On his future, Rodriguez said recently: "I don't know, it doesn't depend only on me. I'm happy here, it's my dream to be here, we've just won the Champions League and I'm not thinking about anything other than celebrating.

Morata scored the equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Colombia on Wednesday and speaking after the game, he had some praise for his fellow bench-mate, Rodriguez.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

"He is a great player," Morata said of the Colombian to Tele 5."I am sure we will be partners next year."

Understandably, Manchester United fans are rubbing their hands together at the quotes. It's no secret that the club have been heavily linked with both players in recent weeks and both men have become frustrated with their roles at the Bernabeu.

Morata's agent Juanma Lopez has suggested his client does not want another bench role next season and unless there is a radical change in the Spanish capital, that suggests he will have to look elsewhere.

"The player will take a clear and definitive decision in the coming days. I have not yet met with the representatives from Real Madrid," Lopez told Foot Mercato on Thursday.

"He does not want to do a season like this again. It was a great season, but he wants to play more."

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Madrid bought Morata back last summer for £26 million and yet, after one season as a rotation player, the club are thought to be demanding £78 million if any deal is to be done.

United, who were just named the richest club in the world, could clearly make the deal work if they wanted to, but bringing Rodriguez in at the same time would hurt even the deepest of pockets.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
James Rodriguez
Alvaro Morata
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again