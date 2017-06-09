The Golden State Warriors won Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, meaning if they win in Game 4 tonight, they will be crowned the NBA champions.

An 118-113 win occurred earlier this week in Warriors' favour to continue the team's sweep of the playoffs. This has happened in large part thanks to the work of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson on the court.

The transformation which has occurred at Golden State over the past year into a superteam can be attributed to the arrival of Durant, who has helped the team become more dominant than it already was, and it is showing by their 15-0 record in the postseason so far.

Many have compared Durant's move to the Warriors to LeBron James' move to the Miami Heat to form a superteam alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh back in 2010, but Golden State's edition has taken it to another level.

According to Fox Sports, however, James wants everyone to know that there is a significant difference between what he did seven years ago and what Durant did last summer.

He said: “I don’t think our careers are the same as far as changing teams. Their team was already kind of put together, and you just implemented a guy that’s ready to sacrifice, a great talent, a guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. But that team, they knew what they were about, and he just had to come in and just do what he had to do and that’s what he’s been doing.

“For me, when I left [Cleveland] to go to Miami, we had to build something. We brought in eight or nine guys, and we had to build something, and when I came back here we had to build something again. But I can definitely appreciate the simple fact of him either reshaping his game or just sacrificing some shots here, sacrificing having the ball in his hands all the time.”

This only looks like the beginning of the Warriors superteam dominance in the NBA, as all four of their key players are under 30, and still have plenty of time on the clock to play at the top level in this league, potentially bringing in many championships with them.

The first of those titles as a superteam could arrive tonight if they are able to pick up another win at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland and complete the Finals sweep.