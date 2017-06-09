GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Harry Kane responds to Romelu Lukaku's 'can't learn anything' dig

With just a few weeks of the season left to play, Romelu Lukaku looked almost certain to finish as the Premier League's top scorer.

Harry Kane had other ideas, though, and scored a remarkable eight goals in Tottenham's final three games to finish the campaign on 29 - four more than Lukaku.

Strikers are a pretty competitive bunch too so you just know Kane's late flurry would have really hurt the Everton forward deep down.

Even more so after Lukaku slagged off his rival earlier on in the year.

Just before Lukaku's Everton took on Tottenham at White Hart Lane in March the Belgian claimed there was nothing he could learn by watching the eventual Golden Boot winner.

“I don’t look at other players if they aren’t going to teach me anything," Lukaku said, as per the Liverpool Echo.

“If I don’t have the feeling that you aren’t going to teach me something, why should I look at you?"

Even though Everton's in-demand striker did find the back of the net in the subsequent game, so did Kane, twice, in a 3-2 win for Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League

Unsurprisingly, Lukaku has kept fairly quiet about their rivalry since then.

But Kane has finally given his verdict on the brewing feud and actually praised his fellow striker.

“I saw some stuff on Twitter, Spurs fans having my back," the England forward said, ahead of the Scotland match this weekend.

“It is what it is. Lukaku’s a fantastic player. We went to the wire with the golden boot.

Everton v Watford - Premier League

“Obviously as strikers, it’s always that kind of little battle. That’s his opinion. In my opinion, he’s a great player and I’ll always feel that way.”

Kane signed a new five-year deal at Tottenham back in December, however, in contrast, Lukaku's immediate future remains up in the air.

The 24-year-old revealed his intention to leave Everton before the end of the season and has been linked with a host of big summer moves.

Chelsea are the current odds-on favourites to bring the forward back to Stamford Bridge but Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in snapping him up.

Romelu Lukaku
