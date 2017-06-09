Manchester United could still pursue Antoine Griezmann

It looked as if the rumours linking Antoine Griezmann with Manchester United could be put to bed once and for all.

The Frenchman has been at the centre of a protracted transfer saga for months, but he has done his best to banish that talk by committing himself to Atletico Madrid.

Contracts don't mean as much as they used to, but by agreeing to a new deal, the 26-year-old has affirmed his desire to stay in the Spanish capital.

The Rojoblancos' transfer ban was a big factor in his decision.

Reluctant to kick Atleti while they were already down, Griezmann told Telefoot, via Goal:

“It’s a tough moment for the club, for my team-mates, and it would be a low blow to leave now.”

So, that should be the end of that. United seem to have accepted that if they are to bring in another marquee signing this summer, it won't be the third-placed Ballon d'Or nominee.

That would certainly explain the Red Devils stepping up their pursuit of Alvaro Morata.

Is Mourinho still interested?

Perhaps the Griezmann deal isn't completely dead in the water, however, as the Daily Mail suggest that Jose Mourinho is still considering reigniting the move.

While Morata is on set to leave Real Madrid and Griezmann is expected to stay with Atleti, United are reluctant to deal with Los Blancos because of their ongoing interest in David de Gea.

If Mourinho wants Morata, he may be asked to hand over his goalkeeper as part of the agreement.

They don't have to fear losing anyone to Atleti, as players who sign for Diego Simeone's side won't be able to play until January.

As it stands, Real appear to be persevering with current stopper Keylor Navas and will make no further attempts to sign De Gea. Yet, if they find themselves sitting at the negotiating table with United officials, there's always a danger that could change.

It would be a remarkable turnaround if Griezmann did end up leaving Atletico this summer, but as he has made up his mind, United might well find themselves frustrated again if they do make another move.

Should United keep trying to sign Morata? Have your say in the comments.



