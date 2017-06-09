The strange thing Jinder Mahal wanted to do after leaving WWE in 2014

The sad reality of working in WWE is that there’s nothing better than that; the only way is down and if you’re not somebody with a future in the company then chances are you’re going from glorified jobber to being future endeavoured.

We’ve seen that to be the case on plenty of occasions throughout the years. But the stars that are released often can’t shrug off that wrestling bug and tend to offer their services to independent promotions as we’ve seen recently with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jack Swagger.

WWE EXIT

However, not everyone maintains that passion for wrestling once they’ve dropped out of the big time and they tend to go down a different avenue, such was the case with Jinder Mahal.

The WWE Champion turned his fortunes around when he made his return last year and shocked the world at Backlash last month when he dethroned Randy Orton to claim the biggest prize in the organisation.

It was quite surprising, considering he was the butt of the jokes during his stint in 3MB alongside Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre.

The Modern Day Maharaja’s first WWE run came to an end in 2014 when he was released from his contract, and it’s now been revealed what his plans were.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that while Mahal had numerous properties and was interested in entering the world of real estate, he was going to trade wrestling boots for an apron as he wanted to dish up some of Subway’s finest sandwiches.

SUBWAY

They’re claiming that at the time, Mahal had no interest in getting back into the wrestling business and wanted to open up a Subway franchise of his own – something McIntyre also confirmed when speaking to The Mirror.

He knows Mahal well, considering they spent so much time together during 3MB and was aware of what he intended to do.

He said: “He wasn’t really sure what to do.

“And we had a conversation when he wasn’t too sure about his future and was talking about opening I think it was a Subway franchise he was leaning towards, and he’s got a couple of houses and real estate.

"Wrestling was pretty much off the table.”

Mahal has had quite the turnaround, as he revealed that he gave up alcohol and decided to get back into shape which eventually had the WWE calling.

With perhaps the best physique in WWE today, Mahal is probably counting his lucky stars that he’s not serving up Meatball Marinaras instead.

What do you make of Jinder Mahal's plans after leaving WWE in 2014?

