The Golden State Warriors just need one more win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in order to win their second NBA Championship in just three seasons, and that win could occur in Game 4 later today at the Quicken Loans Arena.

The Warriors moved to 3-0 in the series on Wednesday night with an 118-113 win, which occurred in large part thanks to another outstanding performance by Kevin Durant, who scored 31 points, with eight rebounds, and four assists.

Durant has now has scored 30-plus in all three games of the Finals this year despite going up against Cleveland's LeBron James every night. His performances have transformed the Warriors from a 73-win team that lost the Finals a year ago, to a superteam on the cusp of greatness.

Durant's arrival at Golden State, however, may have never occurred if the team had won their second NBA Championship last year. That's at least according to the team's Draymond Green.

He said, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN: "I look at it as we lost the Finals, but we ended up with KD. That's a helluva consolation prize.

"If we win the championship, I'm like 99 percent sure we don't get him. There are silver linings to everything."

According to ESPN as well, the 27-year-old was already working on bringing Durant to the Warriors as soon as he left Oracle Arena after that the Game 7 loss last season. He apparently sat in his car in the parking lot and called Golden State's general manager Bob Myers, telling him he had to sign the Oklahoma City Thunder star.

Green hung up, stayed in the parking lot, and made another call, this time to Durant. Two weeks later, the 2014 MVP had signed a maximum contract at Golden State for at least one season, with several more seasons expected to come.

So while in the history books after tonight it might say the Warriors have been NBA champions for two of the last three seasons, if they win Game 4, the addition of Durant that they were able to make last season has now put them in a position to continue to dominate the league for many years to come. And Green may be to thank for that fact.