Alvaro Morata has told friends the club he expects to join this summer

Just one year since rejoining Real Madrid from Juventus for €30 million and it would appear Alvaro Morata's time at the Bernabeu is up.

Brought back to the club by Zinedine Zidane last summer, the Spaniard has endured a frustrating - yet fruitful - season having scored 15 league goals from just 14 starts.

His contributions helped Los Blancos achieved a historic La Liga and Champions League double, but playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema has taken its toll.

AC Milan, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all expressed interest in Morata, with Italian reports previously claiming a move to the San Siro was on the cards.

That, however, is far from the case. Despite Zidane's wishes to keep Morata, the 24-year-old has now told friends the club he expects to join this summer.

And that club, according to the Telegraph, is Jose Mourinho's United.

Morata has reportedly agreed terms to join the Red Devils, and now all that's left is for the two clubs to negotiate a fee, most likely in the region of £60-70 million.

Real had previously rejected a bid of £52 million from United in the hope of holding out for somewhere closer to £78 million, but Morata has now forced their hand.

The prospect of regular first-team football is believed to have played a huge role in Morata's decision to join United, where he will play week in, week out as the club's No.1 striker.

In turn, Morata will boost his chances of featuring at next year's World Cup for Spain.

The striker's need for regular game time was confirmed by his agent, Juanma Lopez, last week: "He doesn't want to go through another season like that.

"It was a great season, but he wants to play more. Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role. That's normal for a striker who's scored 19 goals. It's not enough."

A lot can still happen, but it seems inevitable Morata will become a Manchester United player in the coming weeks, assuming a fee can be agreed with Real.

