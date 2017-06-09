GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The text message Antonio Conte sent to Diego Costa has been revealed

Most people were probably expecting Diego Costa would leave Chelsea this summer. Not sure those same people were expecting his departure to be quite so dramatic, though.

With the summer transfer window opening in just a few weeks' time and after months of speculation, Costa has finally cleared up what has been going on behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

"My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. I suppose I’ve had a bad season so I can’t go on," Costa revealed earlier this week.

“I’m going to be honest, the other day, [Antonio] Conte sent me a message saying he does not count on me for next season, so I’ll have to find a way out."

And just like that, Costa's Chelsea career was seemingly over.

Often a controversial and divisive figure, the Spanish international has had his fair share of bust-ups in English football.

He has survived them all up until now but going up against Antonio Conte has proven to be one battle he just can't win.

Costa is already on the lookout for his next venture, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and China all potential destinations.

But that hasn't stopped him stirring the pot at his soon-to-be former club by sharing the message Conte sent him, which effectively ended his spell at Chelsea, among his teammates and
other members of staff.

To make matters worse (for him), it's now been leaked to the media.

According to The Mirror, Costa had initially responded cheekily to a text from Conte reminding the players of their responsibilities during the off-season.

And, as you can see for yourselves by the next cold message Costa would receive from his boss - it didn't go down too well.

"Hi Diego, I hope you are well.

"Thanks for the season [sic] we spent together.

"Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan.”

Just 27 words. Brutal.

Remind us never to cross Conte.

Costa's response? "Ok," - Ouch.

The fact Costa decided to share this message around and it has now been leaked is likely to only infuriate Conte further.

If there was still a slim chance the Chelsea manager would reverse his decision, Costa has almost definitely just ruined it.

