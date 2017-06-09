Anthony Joshua seemingly called out the entire heavyweight boxing division earlier today, with the champ looking to possess all the belts of the division before setting up a rematch with Dillian Whyte.

The IBF, IBO, and WBA title holder has intentions of taking on everybody with a title in the heavyweight division, which includes WBO heavyweight champion New Zealander Joseph Parker and American WBC champ Deontay Wilder.

Eddie Hearn, AJ’s promoter, told Sky Sports that the super star heavyweight wants to unify the division.

Article continues below

He said: “He wants to fight Joseph Parker, he wants to fight Deontay Wilder.

“But the plan with Anthony Joshua is not two or three fights, it’s eight to ten years.

Article continues below

“We’ve got to go through everybody. We’re urging all the heavyweights to keep going, to call him out.

“Dillian Whyte is a fight that Anthony Joshua wants to see again.

“Hopefully we can get Dillian Whyte a shot at the championship before.

“We’ve got to line these guys up, third, fourth, fifth fight, because we’re going to need them.”

The first Whyte/Joshua bout was widely considered to be something of a back alley brawl - it was brutal.

Interestingly, according to Hearn, team AJ are willing to drop a belt to ensure that his quest for world dominance happens.

“At some point you might have to vacate a belt, if it’s a fight that no one wants to see, if it’s a fight that’s not for the benefit of the fans.

“If it’s a fight that isn’t for the benefit of Anthony Joshua’s career in terms of where he wants to get to, maybe.

“Again it’s going to be very difficult to maintain all the belts.”

Like the fight against Pulev, Eddie?

The Bulgarian was meant to be the mandatory challenger for the IBF heavyweight belt, but he has been set aside in favour of a rematch against Klitschko.

Interesting times ahead in the world of heavyweight boxing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms