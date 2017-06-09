Chaos reigned at the Lyoness Open in Austria as the TV shot tracker got it completely wrong.

Viewers were left bewildered as Sky Sports' shot tracker failed to do the one thing it was supposed to do - track the shot.

As the watching public's eyes were drawn right by the television graphics' misleading information, the ball shot out to the left, leaving the world asking one question - just where is the ball?

Article continues below

Left, that's where. It went left.

Stal knew it, the crowd knew it, even the cameramen knew it, but the rest of the world was 'left' in the dark, thinking the shot had gone in a completely different direction.

Article continues below

With Stal not knowing that his fans around the world were out of sync with the man they were supporting, their view running in contradiction to their hero's, he naively started walking left towards the ball he had just hit, completely unaware that this small action would stupefy the dozens of people watching at home.

Gary Stal of France, would almost certainly recognise the patriotic undertones of the debacle.

With his shot thought to be moving out to the far right, with people terrified for what it potentially meant for the future of the Frenchman's tournament, instead it went more centre left.

At least one viewer was sure to point out the links to the recent election in his homeland.

Many were offended that the TV shot tracker, that tracks player's shots, believed that he could skew a shot so badly, but Stal himself was unavailable for comment.

The controversy was perhaps best summed up by twitter use "8wayTiefor5th" who described the potential collapse of TV golf, saying: "Shot Tracker having a mare there !!".

Where does golf go from here? It's hard to say, but someone will definitely need to fix the shot tracker.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms