GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Gary Stal knew the ball went left, but did TV viewers?.

Video: Golf tracking technology gets it horribly wrong at Lyoness Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chaos reigned at the Lyoness Open in Austria as the TV shot tracker got it completely wrong.

Viewers were left bewildered as Sky Sports' shot tracker failed to do the one thing it was supposed to do - track the shot.

As the watching public's eyes were drawn right by the television graphics' misleading information, the ball shot out to the left, leaving the world asking one question - just where is the ball?

Article continues below

Left, that's where. It went left.

Stal knew it, the crowd knew it, even the cameramen knew it, but the rest of the world was 'left' in the dark, thinking the shot had gone in a completely different direction.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

With Stal not knowing that his fans around the world were out of sync with the man they were supporting, their view running in contradiction to their hero's, he naively started walking left towards the ball he had just hit, completely unaware that this small action would stupefy the dozens of people watching at home.

Gary Stal of France, would almost certainly recognise the patriotic undertones of the debacle.

With his shot thought to be moving out to the far right, with people terrified for what it potentially meant for the future of the Frenchman's tournament, instead it went more centre left.

At least one viewer was sure to point out the links to the recent election in his homeland.

Many were offended that the TV shot tracker, that tracks player's shots, believed that he could skew a shot so badly, but Stal himself was unavailable for comment.

The controversy was perhaps best summed up by twitter use "8wayTiefor5th" who described the potential collapse of TV golf, saying: "Shot Tracker having a mare there !!".

Where does golf go from here? It's hard to say, but someone will definitely need to fix the shot tracker.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tiger Woods
US Open Golf
Phil Mickleson
Ryder Cup
PGA Tour
Golf
PGA Championships
Rory McIlroy

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

What Diego Costa said to Abramovich after Conte told him to leave Chelsea [Mirror]

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The strange thing Jinder Mahal wanted to do after leaving WWE in 2014

The strange thing Jinder Mahal wanted to do after leaving WWE in 2014

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again