When it was revealed that Kurt Angle was going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017, fans began to hope for one more match.

Instead, Vince McMahon introduced him as the new general manager of Monday Night RAW the night after WrestleMania 33 and since then, he’s been making some key decisions.

WWE RETURN

It seems like he’s finally getting his first official storyline since making his highly anticipated return, as it’s been claimed that the current mysterious text message storyline featuring Corey Graves is a way to bring back Stephanie McMahon, and potentially Triple H as well.

We’re used to seeing the power struggle feuds, especially since The Authority first formed and the three do have a history together, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if that’s the way this unfolds.

However, it’s clear that fans want to see the Olympic gold medallist compete against some of the finest competitors around – as we’ve never had this sort of chance before.

A match against AJ Styles in WWE would be incredible, then you have names like Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Seth Rollins and Cesaro, just to name a few.

However, when Metro caught up with Angle, he revealed that he’s most interested in competing against one star he’s never had the opportunity to face, Finn Balor.

Balor is currently in between storylines right now as he failed to reign supreme in the Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules for a chance to face Brock Lesnar, but Angle has revealed he’s impressed by the way Balor has been able to bring his character to life.

DREAM MATCH

He said: “I’ve known Finn for 10 years because I was wrestling over in Japan when he was there, I remember him as this young kid with a Justin Bieber-style haircut with the hair spinning all over his head.

“When I came back to WWE, I didn’t even know he was the same person. He said hi to me a couple of months ago and I just said hi back and walked past him. He was like, ‘You don’t remember me, do you?’ and I was like, ‘You’re the kid from Japan!’

“What he’s been able to do over the past 10 years is incredible, not just wrestling in the junior division in Japan to the heavyweight division, but bringing this character to life.

“Finn Balor, the Demon. He has transcended himself to being one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, and I remember him as a cruiserweight in Japan. You can’t believe how blown away I am by him.

“I know that he was main eventing a lot of shows in Japan before he came to the United States, and he went through the Dojo camp over there, wrestling Japanese style which is very stiff and he was able to survive it.

“He’s on top of the world, one of the top three guys right now and he’s just started. Being able to do a programme with him would be awesome. I’m sure he’s dreamed of wrestling me back then, now I’m dreaming of wrestling him.”

While the storytelling would be slightly complex – unless Balor turns heel – this is something WWE fans will certainly get behind.

