Liverpool set to miss out on yet another transfer target

The transfer window officially opened today, but it's fair to say it's been in full swing since the end of the season.

For Liverpool fans, the feeling is painfully familiar.

Just a week ago, they were relishing the prospect of seeing players like Virgil van Dijk and Mohammed Salah at Anfield next season.

After their grovelling apology to Southampton, it looks like the Van Dijk deal will not be going ahead.

As for Salah, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to reach an agreement with Roma.

The Serie A club's valuation of the former Chelsea winger seems to be at odds with the Reds', though he was pictured a few days ago in Egypt posing with a pair of fans holding Liverpool shirts.

Fortunately, Jurgen Klopp has had a contingency plan should that transfer fail to materialise.

Lazio's Balde Keita was the man in question, but the Liverpool Echo are quoting Sky Italy to suggest that he is now bound for AC Milan.

Of course, the irony is that the 22-year-old was being monitored as a back-up option, and now even this is likely to fall through for Liverpool.

More disappointment

It would leave the club scanning further and further down their wish list as they continue to pursue their targets.

There is still some hope, however, as Keita's agent, Roberto Calenda, admitted:

"They [Lazio] communicated to us that they have reached an agreement with Milan, so we realised that he is on the market. Now we will assess our options.

“It’s difficult to know what the price is when it comes to Lazio. We talked about many things with (Lazio owner and president) Claudio Lotito, but there has never been a concrete offer of a renewal.”

Keita is evidently going to give his next move some serious thought, so a switch to Liverpool can't be ruled out completely.

Yet, the likelihood is that they will have to consider alternatives.

It's suggested that Sporting Lisbon's Gelson Martins and Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa are two of the possible midfielders Klopp will turn his attention to next.

