GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

Bryce Harper.

Watch: Bryce Harper literally knocked the cover off of a baseball on a foul ball

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

We've seen how strong Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper is thanks to his mammoth home runs and blistering line drives.

But, on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, Harper turned in what may be the ultimate proof of his strength during his at-bat in the bottom of the second inning.

With the Nationals holding a 4-0 lead and Harper facing a 3-2 count, he fouled off a pitch from Baltimore starter Alec Asher to stay alive in the at-bat.

Article continues below

However, as you can see in the video below, Harper fouled the pitch off so forcefully that he literally tore the cover off the ball:

Though it will simply be recorded as a foul ball, the strength and luck needed to smack a baseball like that were impressive to watch. Harper would end up drawing a walk and then stealing second base later in the inning.

The swing was so ferocious that Harper also lost his batting helmet, though that may have just been a ploy to show off his stylish hair to the home crowd.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

The strange thing Jinder Mahal wanted to do after leaving WWE in 2014

The strange thing Jinder Mahal wanted to do after leaving WWE in 2014

Why AC Milan is the team you will keep picking when FIFA 18 is released

Why AC Milan is the team you will keep picking when FIFA 18 is released

Harper finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as the Nationals cruised to a 6-1 victory. The game was a makeup date after the regularly scheduled contest was rained out back in May.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker was impressed with the way his team battled on what should have been an off day after a long cross-country flight following a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers that ended on Wednesday evening (via ESPN.com):

"This team comes to play. They don't complain about anything, which is what I like," Baker said. "I don't really like complainers. My dad didn't like complainers."

Indeed, the Nationals took care of business and improved to 38-21 on the season. They hold an 11.5-game lead over the second-place New York Mets in the National League East division.

Washington Nationals v Oakland Athletics

The Orioles, on the other hand, fell to 31-27 with the loss and trail the New York Yankees by 3.5 games in the AL East race. The Orioles were also feeling the effects of the makeup game, with their manager citing fatigue as a factor in the loss:

"We've had two extra-inning games and you jump up and get on a bus, just like they get on a plane to cross the country," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. "Usually it boils down to the only people that get normal rest -- and that's the two starting pitchers."

Nationals starter Joe Ross struck out 12 batters in 7.1 innings of work, while Baltimore's Asher only lasted four innings, giving up five runs in the process.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
MLB National League
MLB World Series
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Playoffs
MLB
Washington Nationals
MLB American League

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

The strange thing Jinder Mahal wanted to do after leaving WWE in 2014

The strange thing Jinder Mahal wanted to do after leaving WWE in 2014

Why AC Milan is the team you will keep picking when FIFA 18 is released

Why AC Milan is the team you will keep picking when FIFA 18 is released

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

The WWE star Kurt Angle wants a match with - he’s never faced him before

The WWE star Kurt Angle wants a match with - he’s never faced him before

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again