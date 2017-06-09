Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kevin Durant.

Draymond Green on why Warriors acquisition of Kevin Durant is fair on NBA

Last season off the back of a 73-win regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers after blowing a 3-1 series lead. Changes needed to be made in order to make sure it didn't happen again.

Fast-forward to one year later and the Warriors are now one more win away from winning their second NBA Championship in the last three seasons, in large part thanks to the addition of one player, Kevin Durant.

Durant has been fantastic for Golden State since joining the team from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer, and he has especially shined during the playoffs, with his performances helping the team go undefeated with a 15-0 record in the postseason so far.

On Wednesday night in Game 3, the 2014 MVP scored 31 points, with eight rebounds, and four assists, meaning he has now has scored 30-plus in all three games of the Finals this year despite going up against Cleveland's LeBron James every night.

His addition to the Warriors, alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson who were already there, has essentially transformed the team into a superteam that looks unstoppable and set to rule over the NBA for many seasons to come. With this though, brings questions as to whether or not the move was fair.

Speaking about Durant's move to Golden State, Green told Kevin Jones of KNBR that the move is absolutely fair and can't be called into disrepute because the team has stayed with the salary cap rules set out by the league. 

Green said: "There's this thing called the salary cap. We abide by the same rules everyone else abides by."

How long this Golden State superteam will stay together remains to be seen, but as long as they're all happy financially, this superteam could stay together for many seasons to come since they're all under 30, bring many championships to the Bay area as well.

The first of those championships could come tonight if they manage to defeat the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Quicken Loans Arena, completing a historic playoff sweep in the process as well.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

