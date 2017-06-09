Big-name former WWE employee challenges ex-colleague to a $5,000 fight

There has been some legitimate beef between former WWE manager Jim Cornette and Vince Russo, the former WWE writer who was the mastermind behind a lot of content in the Attitude Era.

Earlier this month on a WWE Network special, Table For 3, Cornette claimed that Russo has been contacting "The Chairman Of The Board" Vince McMahon via email every week 'begging' for a job with the company. Russo was quick to dispute these claims, stating that he has only had one email exchange with McMahon regarding helping the WWE out creatively.

Russo said that he found himself bashing Monday Night RAW on a weekly basis during his podcast, and instead of wanting to continue the negativity, he wanted to be part of the solution. Russo then penned McMahon an email and stated he'd love to help out on RAW in any way he'd see fit.

McMahon simply responded to Russo's email by saying 'Nothing is available at this time.' Russo said he'd like to have Cornette on his podcast to discuss their differences and squash the beef between the two, but Cornette has other ideas.

He took to his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, to challenge Russo to a legitimate fight with $5,000 dollars on the line (quotes via IWNerd):

“But here’s the rules: no cops, no guns, and no knives and we both come alone. And what happens, happens. Nobody makes a dime off of it, nobody gets any publicity off of it, nobody’s even gonna know it’s gonna happen until after it happens when nobody hears from you anymore”

“So not only will I come to you, not only will I meet you in a neutral location with no cops, no guns, no knives — just the two of us.

"But I’m gonna have $5,000 in cash with me because I got that Vince unlike you. You don’t have to bring anything. You don’t even have to bring a ham sandwich.

"I’m gonna have $5,000 in cash with me and you can have it if you can take it away from me”

“But I’m making you a legitimate offer. I swear on my mother’s grave if you give me a date, a time, and an address I will meet you there and I will bring five grand in cash.

"As long as the rules are no cops, no guns, and no knives and what happens, happens!”

