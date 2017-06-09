GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Dele Alli embarrasses John Stones in England training

Gareth Southgate has been England manager for less than a year, but there are plenty of positives that can be taken from his first few games in charge.

The Three Lions boss has outstretched his hand to numerous young players, while he's also shown he's not afraid to dodge the big calls by leaving out Wayne Rooney.

Southgate's men will go into Saturday night's clash with Scotland as strong favourites having beaten the Auld Enemy 3-0 when they met at Wembley in November.

As every England fan will know, how they do in the qualifiers usually bears no relation to how they're likely to perform at next year's World Cup in Russia.

All the same, it's important that they put a decent run of form together.

It's hard to know what to expect from the Scotland game. The rivalry between the two countries should set up a feisty encounter, and Gordon Strachan's men have scored in all of their last 12 home games.

Nonetheless, England shouldn't have too many concerns.

Scotland will be well up for the occasion, but the harsh reality is that the visitors simply have better players to call upon.

England are confident 

This may be a new-look England side, but even their young players are brimming with confidence.

England v Lithuania - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

That applies to no-one more than it does to Dele Alli, who Scotland will no doubt have identified as one of his side's most potent threats.

The Tottenham midfielder is expected to line up behind team-mate Harry Kane in attack, and if his exploits in training are anything to go by, he hasn't lost any of his panache in the close-season.

Dele destroys Stones 

The 21-year-old used a simple drill to leave Manchester City's John Stones looking silly, nutmegging him and then pointing at the camera. He even pulls it off before Stones is within touching distance. 

Check it out below:

Hopefully, Stones' self-esteem is still intact, especially after what's been a difficult maiden season for him at the Etihad.

As for Dele, he must be looking forward not only to the Scotland game, but the friendly against France a few days later.

The Spurs star made a big impact last time he faced Les Bleus, scoring a screamer to help England to a 1-0 win.

Will Dele Alli stay at Tottenham? Have your say in the comments. 

