Antonio Conte has reminded everyone just why he is regarded as one of the sternest disciplinarians around with his treatment of Diego Costa this week.

Chelsea's Spanish international may have contributed 20 Premier League goals in the Blues' charge to the title last term but Conte has spared no sympathy for those who threaten his control.

And Costa certainly fits into that bracket.

As a result, Costa was informed - by text - that he was deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge earlier this week and will be leaving the club this summer.

Where the 28-year-old will end up next is anyone's guess, although there are a few leading contenders.

AC Milan have reportedly held talks with his agent while there have been a few clubs from China sniffing around the forward for some time now too.

However, it is thought Costa still holds an affinity for his old team Atletico Madrid and could be persuaded to move back to Spain.

Of course, Atletico's ban from registering any new players this summer has somewhat scuppered that idea, though.

Or maybe not.

Atletico have received a potential solution via a 'helpful' offer from a junior Spanish club as a way of securing Costa's services.

Racing Villaverde, who are based in a suburb of Madrid, sent a cheeky tweet to their neighbours, offering to take Costa for six months until he becomes eligible to play for Diego Simeone's side.

It translates to: "Hola @Atleti and @diegocosta. We offer ourselves as a 'bridging club' until January. In theory you would be a starter here, although it's not for sure. If you are interested DM."

The thought of Diego Costa playing amateur football is something we think most fans would pay to watch.

Coincidently, Villaverde are an official feeder club for Atletico's local rivals Real Madrid so there was more than a hint of tongue in cheek to their proposition.

And they weren't finished there.

Next season, Simeone and co. are set to move from the Vicente Calderon to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium but if their new home isn't quite ready Villaverde have graciously offered them use of their pitch in the meantime.

"And of course @Atleti, if the @Metropolitano does not progress, we have just laid out a new pitch. It is 40 metres wide. Ideal for defending."

There has been no reply from Atletico as of yet but we will keep our fingers crossed!

And we will have to wait and see whether Villaverde's potential involvement will play a role in Costa's future too.

