It was finally confirmed on Sunday night at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view that Samoa Joe will be the first challenger to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

Joe took it up a notch earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, as he locked Paul Heyman into the Coquina Clutch to send a message – prompting The Beast Incarnate to make his return on RAW next week ahead of his first title defence at Great Balls of Fire.

TITLE PLANS

Despite the highly anticipated clash, it’s been well-documented online that this is a one-and-done scenario, and Joe’s feud with Lesnar will end before he moves on to Braun Strowman at SummerSlam.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently touched on the subject of the Universal title, where it’s clear that WWE is currently heading towards a Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, but he’s expected to have two high-profile opponents before that.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are expected to challenge for the title at some point, but that’s bad news for one current RAW star.

Bray Wyatt just can’t catch a break.

OUT OF THE TITLE PICTURE

He’s been criminally misused on the main roster and even his WWE Championship reign didn’t last too long and The Inquisitr is now reporting that WWE is taking The Eater of Worlds out of the title picture for the foreseeable future.

WWE made no attempts to make Wyatt long strong on RAW either, as he claimed that he was going to seek out everyone involved in the Fatal Five-Way match and as we’ve grown accustomed to seeing, he fell at the first hurdle when he lost to The Big Dog.

Wyatt is all too familiar with this situation, as he has been used as a scapegoat to make others look strong for a while, such as The Rock at WrestleMania 32 when The Great One seemingly buried The Wyatt Family in a matter of seconds.

This perhaps proves that a move in the superstar shake-up was incorrect too as he’ll now struggle to overcome those ahead of him, such as Balor and Rollins.

With The Destroyer and The Monster Among Men next in line, it does make you think where Wyatt could fit as Lesnar might be working a busier schedule than normal, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be there full time.

That means he may not be able to accommodate Wyatt, especially if you have lengthy feuds with Balor and The Architect in there too.

Looks like WWE doesn’t value Wyatt that high right now, even if he deserves a chance at the top.

What do you make of WWE's plans to take Bray Wyatt out of the title picture?

