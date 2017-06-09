We're sure you know by now that Diego Costa's day at Chelsea are numbered and even if you saw it coming, few could have predicted exactly how.

It turns out that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte sent Costa a text telling his Brazilian-born Spanish striker that he was no longer required at Stamford Bridge, despite shooting them to two titles in three years.

Conte's text read: "Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the seasono [sic] we spent together. Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan.”

Well, that's one way to break the news isn't it?

The door for Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea has never been more open and Costa is forced to think about his next move.

Speculation was rife in January that the 28-year-old was extremely interested in a lucrative move to China with some astronomical sums being chucked around.

However, it has emerged in recent weeks that Costa really wants to return to his former club Atletico Madrid and is even prepared to wait until January when their transfer ban is up to make his grand return.

With that proving difficult, it emerged on Thursday evening that AC Milan had stepped into the fray and were interested in securing the man who scored 52 league goals in 89 games for the Blues.

Milan were taken over by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong in April and the club has big plans with his sizeable wealth. Investing in players is paramount and it would appear Costa fits the bill.

However, according to The Telegraph, the move might not be as straightforward as one might imagine.

Costa is demanding over £200,000-a-week to move to Italy, more than AC Milan are willing to pay even with their newfound wealth. On top of that, he is unsure of playing in Serie A.

The Serie A club are also lukewarm on the idea of a loan deal, as they want their marquee summer signing to join permanently and spearhead the new era of football in Milan.

A deal could yet be struck, but they are also chasing Torino striker Andrea Belotti - also wanted by Manchester United - and his wage demands are more affordable to the Rossoneri.

